Friday, January 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with up to 16 GB of RAM launched at a starting price of Rs 63,499

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is now available for purchase in India on authorised retail, and Reliance Digital and Amazon.


tech2 News StaffJan 22, 2021 14:31:00 IST

Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop Go with a non-detachable keyboard in India. Highlights of the new laptop include a 10th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, up to 16 GB of RAM and a fingerprint reader integrated power button. According to the company, the laptop is just 1.1 kg in weight. Surface Laptop Go will be available in just one Platinum colour variant. In India, it is launched at a starting price of Rs 63,499.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with up to 16 GB of RAM launched at a starting price of Rs 63,499

Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go pricing, availability

The laptop comes in four storage variants. The 4 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 63,499, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 76,199, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 92,999 and the 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is available at Rs 1,10,999.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is now available for purchase in India on commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail, and Reliance Digital and Amazon.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go specifications

The Surface Laoptop Go features a 12.45-inch PixelSense display that comes with a 3:2 screen ratio. The laptop is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, and offers up to 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. It is just 1.1 kg in weight. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go laptop also features an optical fingerprint reader scanner power button that lets users log in with a single touch.

The laptop comes with built-in studio mics, Omnisonic Speakers, Dolby audio and a 720p HD camera for video calls. For connectivity, Surface Go comes with USB Type-C, USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 support. As per the company, "users can power through today’s tasks and tomorrow’s assignments with all their favourite apps, backed by all-day battery life."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity against two SARS-CoV-2 variants

Covaxin Study

Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity against two SARS-CoV-2 variants

Jan 22, 2021
Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Cosmology

Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Jan 22, 2021
Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021