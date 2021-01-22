tech2 News Staff

Microsoft has launched the Surface Go laptop with a non-detachable keyboard in India. Highlights of the new laptop include a 10th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, up to 16 GB of RAM and a fingerprint reader integrated power button. According to the company, the laptop is just 1.1 kg in weight. Surface Go will be available in just one Platinum colour variant. In India, it is launched at a starting price of Rs 63,499.

Microsoft Surface Go pricing, availability

The laptop comes in four storage variants. The 4 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 63,499, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 76,199, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 92,999 and the 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is available at Rs 1,10,999.

Ready, set, GO! Power everyday essential experiences with Surface Laptop Go. Now available in India.https://t.co/4cmWDsRa62 — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 21, 2021

Microsoft Surface Go is now available for purchase in India on commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail, and Reliance Digital and Amazon.

Microsoft Surface Go specifications

The Surface Go features a 12.45-inch PixelSense display that comes with a 3:2 screen ratio. The laptop is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, and offers up to 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. It is just 1.1 kg in weight. Microsoft Surface Go laptop also features an optical fingerprint reader scanner power button that lets users log in with a single touch.

The laptop comes with built-in studio mics, Omnisonic Speakers, Dolby audio and a 720p HD camera for video calls. For connectivity, Surface Go comes with USB Type-C, USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 support. As per the company, "users can power through today’s tasks and tomorrow’s assignments with all their favourite apps, backed by all-day battery life."