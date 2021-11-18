Thursday, November 18, 2021Back to
Microsoft Surface Go 3 launched in India: Check the price, features and specifications here

The Surface Go 3 is said to deliver 60 percent faster performance thanks to the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor; to be available in multiple variants.


FP TrendingNov 18, 2021 08:07:57 IST

US-based tech giant Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 two-in-one laptop that was introduced globally in September, is now available in India. The Surface Go 3 is said to deliver 60 percent faster performance thanks to the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, which is an upgraded version of the processor that powers the older Surface Go 2.

Microsoft Surface Go 3: Features and specifications

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 two-in-one device comes with a 10.5-inch, 1080p display with touch support, a 5 MP front camera and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device can also be had with either the 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y processor or the dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor.

It comes preloaded with Windows 11, and other highlights include Bluetooth 5.0, up to 11 hours of battery with typical use and Wi-Fi 6. Not to forget, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 further comprises a Surface Connect port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB-C port and a MicroSDXC card reader.

As for the price, the Surface Go 3 that features the 10th-generation Intel Pentium Gold processor, 128 GB SSD and 8 GB of RAM is currently available to pre-book on Amazon for Rs 57,999. Sale will commence from 23 November.

Interested customers can also pick the base model that ships with the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor. Furthermore, the device is available in a Platinum finish, while those pre-ordering it will receive a complimentary Surface Pen worth Rs 9,699.

Additionally, Business customers in India can avail the Surface Go 3 notebook at a starting price of Rs 42,999, with the Intel Pentium Gold processor paired with a 64GB eMMC and 4GB RAM. In addition, there is also another option with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC and the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, which is priced at Rs 47,999.

The top-of-the-line variant will cost Rs 62,999, and will pack 8 GB RAM, a 128GB SSD and the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. The much-awaited commercial SKUs will be available from December through authorised resellers.

