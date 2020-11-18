FP Trending

Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet and Microsoft Surface Book 3 laptops have been launched in India. The company took to Twitter to announce the launch of both the device. "Look what has surfaced! Surface Go 2 & Surface Book 3 are now available in India!" the post read. The Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet price in India starts at Rs 42,999, while the Microsoft Surface Book 3 is being sold in India at Rs 1,56,299. Microsoft said that the Surface Go 2 is generally available, while the Surface Book 3 is available only for commercial customers in India.

Look what has surfaced! Surface Go 2 & Surface Book 3 are now available in India! https://t.co/zivqa1L2GD — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) November 17, 2020

Microsoft Surface Go 2: Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet features a 10.5-inch Pixel Sense display. The gadget comes with 8th- Generation Intel Core M Options.

The Surface Go 2 is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi and also has Studio Mics, a dual-microphone solution that enhances voice clarity and reduces background noise.

The tablet has a 5 MP front-facing camera that offers sharp video even in low light. The rear of the device also sports a new 8.0 MP autofocus camera with 1,080 p HD video that allows users to scan documents and whiteboard.

The Surface Go 2 is available with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage options.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 is paired with Surface Pen and allows distance learners and remote workers to stay digital.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 has corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has preloaded Microsoft 365 Apps.

The tablet comes with a battery life that has up to 10 hours of typical device usage. As for the connection, it has one USB type C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, one surface connect port, Surface Type Cover Port, MicroSDXC Card Reader, and Nano-SIM tray.

The device also has 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium. The Surface Go 2 also comes with Bluetooth wireless 5.0 technology.

Microsoft Surface Book 3: Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 comes with a 13-inch and 15-inch display options. The laptop is powered by the quad-core 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G7 and i7-1065G7 processors.

In terms of software, the device runs on Windows 10 Pro and has preloaded Microsoft 365 apps.

The laptop has up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB SSD options. It includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5 MP front-facing camera and 8 MP rear-facing autofocus camera. The front-facing camera has Windows Hello face authentication.

The 13-inch model offers up to 15.5 hours of battery life, while the 15-inch model offers up to 17.5 hours of battery life.