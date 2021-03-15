FP Trending

Microsoft might launch an updated model of its dual-screen phone Surface Duo later this year. Microsoft has been developing the latest model called Surface Duo 2 since late 2020, according to a report by Windows Latest. It is expected to be launched between September to November. The report further mentions that the updated version aims to fix the software issues that were in the earlier version of the smartphone including the camera app.

Hardware changes such as a better processor, upgraded camera and 5G support will be incorporated in Surface Duo 2.

Reportedly, Microsoft is bringing in more talent for developing this updated version. The job opportunities shared by the tech giant indicate that the company wants to bring the Android experience with the best of Microsoft.

The dual-screen upgraded smartphone, which is targeted towards Android users, has competition from other smartphones manufacturers, predominantly Samsung, which has the largest share in the Android smartphone market in most countries.

But Microsoft seems to be working on all fronts to ensure that Surface Duo 2 provides better experience than its predecessor. The company is testing a new application programming interface (API) called Obscured Regions API. This new addition will provide information about those regions of the display that have been hiding due to other tasks. Reportedly, this new API will allow the launcher’s bottom drawer to be in the area that is not obscured and thus, allowing the user to launch other apps

If buzz is to be believed then the company is going to launch Surface Pro 8 in October/November, around the same time when it is rumoured to launch Surface Duo 2. Reports also mentions that in April, Microsoft might launch Surface Laptop 4 which will be next in the series of its personal computing Surface Laptops.