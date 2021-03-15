Monday, March 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 may launch later in 2021; expected to feature improved camera, 5G compatibility

Hardware changes such as a better processor, upgraded camera and 5G support will be incorporated in Surface Duo 2.


FP TrendingMar 15, 2021 16:38:38 IST

Microsoft might launch an updated model of its dual-screen phone Surface Duo later this year. Microsoft has been developing the latest model called Surface Duo 2 since late 2020, according to a report by Windows Latest. It is expected to be launched between September to November. The report further mentions that the updated version aims to fix the software issues that were in the earlier version of the smartphone including the camera app.

Hardware changes such as a better processor, upgraded camera and 5G support will be incorporated in Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 may launch later in 2021; expected to feature improved camera, 5G compatibility

Microsoft Surface Duo. Image: Microsoft

Reportedly, Microsoft is bringing in more talent for developing this updated version. The job opportunities shared by the tech giant indicate that the company wants to bring the Android experience with the best of Microsoft.

The dual-screen upgraded smartphone, which is targeted towards Android users, has competition from other smartphones manufacturers, predominantly Samsung, which has the largest share in the Android smartphone market in most countries.

But Microsoft seems to be working on all fronts to ensure that Surface Duo 2 provides better experience than its predecessor. The company is testing a new application programming interface (API) called Obscured Regions API. This new addition will provide information about those regions of the display that have been hiding due to other tasks. Reportedly, this new API will allow the launcher’s bottom drawer to be in the area that is not obscured and thus, allowing the user to launch other apps

If buzz is to be believed then the company is going to launch Surface Pro 8 in October/November, around the same time when it is rumoured to launch Surface Duo 2. Reports also mentions that in April, Microsoft might launch Surface Laptop 4 which will be next in the series of its personal computing Surface Laptops.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Say hello to a phone with two 4.3-inch displays

Jan 23, 2013
Say hello to a phone with two 4.3-inch displays
Samsung to test a dual-screen smartphone concept before Galaxy X unveil

Samsung to test a dual-screen smartphone concept before Galaxy X unveil

Apr 12, 2017
You have to be a computer scientist to use Android - Ballmer

You have to be a computer scientist to use Android - Ballmer

Oct 19, 2011
Foxconn reportedly making smartphones for Microsoft and Amazon

Foxconn reportedly making smartphones for Microsoft and Amazon

Nov 28, 2012
Microsoft reportedly begins testing smartphone with Asia suppliers

Microsoft reportedly begins testing smartphone with Asia suppliers

Nov 03, 2012
Microsoft Surface smartphone could be available in Q1 of 2013

Microsoft Surface smartphone could be available in Q1 of 2013

Oct 03, 2012

science

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Physical Distancing

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Mar 15, 2021
Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021