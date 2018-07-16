Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 July, 2018 16:04 IST

Microsoft Store employee claims a new line of Microsoft phones to launch soon

Microsoft engineering team is apparently working on “a new line of phones,” and it's not Windows.

A Microsoft Store employee has claimed that the Microsoft engineering team is actively working on “a new line of phones,” and before you ask, it's not a Windows phone.

According to a report by WindowsLatest, this new edition of phones will run on Android and will be sold on Microsoft Store. WindowsLatest had a conversation with the store employee and inferred that it's not the Lumia. When asked about when the Lumia phones will be back in stock, the employee responded by saying that the engineers were working on a new model, which is "not a Windows phone per se," and is a new line of phones.

Conversation between the Miscrosoft store employee and WindowsLatest. Image: WindowsLatest

The conversation between the Microsoft store employee and WindowsLatest. Image: WindowsLatest

The report guesses that the Surface team could be behind it, but there's no information on the same. The employee could be referring to Microsoft Edition Android phones that will probably be manufactured by a third party company.

The fact that the devices will be powered by Android could be his speculation as well. Another Microsoft Store employee says that the agent probably had inside information and nothing is official at the moment.

Conversation between the Miscrosoft store employee and WindowsLatest. Image: WindowsLatest

The conversation between the Microsoft store employee and WindowsLatest. Image: WindowsLatest

We cannot confirm the authenticity of these claims and conversations, and WindowsLatest themselves say that this could be a mistake by the employee and that they themselves cannot verify the authenticity of those claims.

Recently, Microsoft announced in a blog post, the release of a new Insider Preview build as part of its Insider program in the Fast Ring. It brings along a few important security upgrades aside from other developments. Apart from that there are improvements to the Edge browser, as well as a few neat additions to Notepad, and more.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

Windows 10

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713 brings improvements to Notepad and Edge

Jul 13, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft may be working on a 'Movies and TV' app for iOS and Adroid platforms

Jul 06, 2018

Teams

Microsoft introduces free version of its workplace collaboration software Teams

Jul 13, 2018

Android Go

Samsung's Android Go smartphone may not feature stock Android reveal images

Jul 03, 2018

Gmail

Google lets third-party app developers go through your Gmail account: Report

Jul 03, 2018

Fortnite

Tencent all but confirms the release of Fortnite for Android on 24 July in China

Jul 11, 2018

science

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018

BrahMos

India successfully test fires all-weather BrahMos missile off Odisha's coast

Jul 16, 2018

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts ground test of high thrust Vikas Engine in Tamil Nadu

Jul 16, 2018