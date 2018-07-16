A Microsoft Store employee has claimed that the Microsoft engineering team is actively working on “a new line of phones,” and before you ask, it's not a Windows phone.

According to a report by WindowsLatest, this new edition of phones will run on Android and will be sold on Microsoft Store. WindowsLatest had a conversation with the store employee and inferred that it's not the Lumia. When asked about when the Lumia phones will be back in stock, the employee responded by saying that the engineers were working on a new model, which is "not a Windows phone per se," and is a new line of phones.

The report guesses that the Surface team could be behind it, but there's no information on the same. The employee could be referring to Microsoft Edition Android phones that will probably be manufactured by a third party company.

The fact that the devices will be powered by Android could be his speculation as well. Another Microsoft Store employee says that the agent probably had inside information and nothing is official at the moment.

We cannot confirm the authenticity of these claims and conversations, and WindowsLatest themselves say that this could be a mistake by the employee and that they themselves cannot verify the authenticity of those claims.

