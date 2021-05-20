Thursday, May 20, 2021Back to
Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 10 May 2021 update: Here's how you can install the update and what's new

The Windows Hello multicamera will help users to choose the external camera when using high-end displays with integrated cameras.


FP TrendingMay 20, 2021 11:33:30 IST

Microsoft has finally started to roll out the new Windows 10 update, also known as version 21H1, to its devices. The Windows 10 May 2021 update, which was introduced in February this year, offers a series of new developments connected to work from home scenario and multiple usages of Windows Hello cameras on a single device. Windows made the announcement of the availability of Windows 10 May 2021 update via a blog post. Initially, the update is available only to select devices running Windows 10 (version 2004 or later).

Image: Microsoft

The Windows Hello multicamera will help users to choose the external camera when using high-end displays with integrated cameras.

If any user wishes to install the update, he/she can follow this path: first, go to Settings and select Update and Security, then go to Windows Update, then click Check for Updates (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update). Once it’s made available for the user, they can see a Feature update to Windows 10 (version 21H1). Finally, click Download and install the updated version.

New features of the Windows 10 update (version 21H1)

- The Windows Hello multicamera will help users to choose the external camera when using high-end displays with integrated cameras

- Looking into the developments to Windows Defender Application Guard, it includes optimising document opening scenario times

- Other than that, the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) has also updated its performance to support work from home issues and scenarios amid the pandemic.

