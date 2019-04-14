Sunday, April 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook email accounts

Microsoft is recommending that affected Outlook users change their passwords as a safety protocol.

tech2 News StaffApr 14, 2019 12:48:06 IST

If you have an account with Microsoft Outlook email service, there is a chance that your account information could have been revealed to unknown hackers.

As per a report by The Verge, hackers managed to breach into Microsoft's customer support portal and access information related to some email accounts registered with the company's popular email client - Outlook.

Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook email accounts

Microsoft logo.

Microsoft has now begun notifying Outlook users about this breach. A user on Reddit publicly posted a screenshot of an email which he received from Microsoft warning that unknown attackers were able to access some information of his OutLook account between 1 January 2019 and 28 March 2019.

Another user on Reddit also confirmed that Microsoft has indeed reached out to a number of Outlook users via a similar email. Microsoft, however, did not disclose the total number of accounts affected by the incident.

Screenshot of the email sent by Microsoft to affected users. Image: Reddit

Screenshot of the email sent by Microsoft to affected users. Image: Reddit

According to the incident notification email, attackers were able to compromise credentials for one of Microsoft's customer support agents and used it to access information such as email addresses, folder names, and subject lines of emails, but not the content of the emails or attachments.

Just to be sure, Microsoft is still recommending that affected users change their passwords.

"Microsoft regrets any inconvenience caused by this issue. Please be assured that Microsoft takes data protection very seriously and has engaged it's internal security and privacy teams in the investigation and resolution of the issue, as well as. additional hardening of systems and processes to prevent such recurrence," Microsoft mentions in the email sent to users.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2


also see

Yahoo

Yahoo's data breach settlement has now been revised to $117.5 million

Apr 09, 2019
Yahoo's data breach settlement has now been revised to $117.5 million
Microsoft's Skype now lets you call 50 people together on a group conference

Skype

Microsoft's Skype now lets you call 50 people together on a group conference

Apr 07, 2019
Microsoft joins hands with BMW to start building cars in 'smart factories'

Microsoft

Microsoft joins hands with BMW to start building cars in 'smart factories'

Apr 03, 2019
Microsoft employees raise concerns over harassment of women at workplace

Microsoft

Microsoft employees raise concerns over harassment of women at workplace

Apr 05, 2019
Facebook to pull its app, Messenger from the Windows 10 platform on 30 April

Windows

Facebook to pull its app, Messenger from the Windows 10 platform on 30 April

Apr 05, 2019
Google employees demand removal of an AI council member for her trans-phobic views

Google

Google employees demand removal of an AI council member for her trans-phobic views

Apr 02, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019