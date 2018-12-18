Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft reportedly sending previews to users who manually update Windows 10

If you are not a beta tester, it's best you wait for your Windows 10 to update automatically.

tech2 News Staff Dec 18, 2018 10:54 AM IST

Microsoft has an interesting new problem with Windows 10. Apparently, the company is rolling out preview features to users who manually run an update to their Windows 10 device, because of which users were facing issues like file deletion or absurd fonts.

According to a report by Fossbytes,  if you manually click on “Check on Updates”, Microsoft will somehow consider you a tester and will start sending you 'preview' updates, which haven’t been tested on a stable computer yet. Basically, you will receive beta updates if you manually go and check for updates on your PC.

Windows 10 with Redstone 4. Image: Microsoft

Windows 10 with Redstone 4. Image: Microsoft

Michael Fortin, Corporate Vice President of Windows India explains the issue in a blog post saying, "We also release optional updates in the third and fourth weeks of the month, respectively known as “C” and “D” releases. These are preview releases, primarily for commercial customers and advanced users “seeking” updates. These updates have only non-security fixes. The intent of these releases is to provide visibility into, and enable testing of, the non-security fixes that will be included in the next Update Tuesday release. Advanced users can access the “C” and “D” releases by navigating to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and clicking the “Check for updates” box. The “D” release has proven popular for those “seeking” to validate the non-security content of the next “B” release."

From what the blog suggests, the ideal thing to do right now would be that, if you don't want to test beta Windows 10 updates, then you just wait for the update to automatically prompt you for installation.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

also see

Windows 10

Windows 10 is getting an icon design overhaul after Office received new icons

Dec 03, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft to soon introduce a consumer version of its Microsoft 365 bundle

Dec 13, 2018

science

pet cloning

China's first commercial genetic pet cloning service duplicates a star canine

Dec 18, 2018

Four back-to-back satellite launches starting today close 2018's rocket roster

Dec 18, 2018

Lunar Missions

Israel's 'Genesis' spacecraft gets special passenger before 2019 launch to the moon

Dec 18, 2018

Sustainable fuels

Pune scientists find a faster means of converting industrial biomass into biofuel

Dec 17, 2018