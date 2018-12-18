tech2 News Staff

Microsoft has an interesting new problem with Windows 10. Apparently, the company is rolling out preview features to users who manually run an update to their Windows 10 device, because of which users were facing issues like file deletion or absurd fonts.

According to a report by Fossbytes, if you manually click on “Check on Updates”, Microsoft will somehow consider you a tester and will start sending you 'preview' updates, which haven’t been tested on a stable computer yet. Basically, you will receive beta updates if you manually go and check for updates on your PC.

Michael Fortin, Corporate Vice President of Windows India explains the issue in a blog post saying, "We also release optional updates in the third and fourth weeks of the month, respectively known as “C” and “D” releases. These are preview releases, primarily for commercial customers and advanced users “seeking” updates. These updates have only non-security fixes. The intent of these releases is to provide visibility into, and enable testing of, the non-security fixes that will be included in the next Update Tuesday release. Advanced users can access the “C” and “D” releases by navigating to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and clicking the “Check for updates” box. The “D” release has proven popular for those “seeking” to validate the non-security content of the next “B” release."

From what the blog suggests, the ideal thing to do right now would be that, if you don't want to test beta Windows 10 updates, then you just wait for the update to automatically prompt you for installation.