Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft profits and revenue rises; 23 percent gain in share prices

Microsoft beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue with shares touching a record high of $125.85 during regular trading hours.

ReutersApr 25, 2019 08:18:46 IST

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, powered by adoption of its Azure cloud computing service and the subscription version of its Office software.

Microsoft profits and revenue rises; 23 percent gain in share prices

Microsoft logo. Representational image.

Shares rose 3 percent after the bell, adding to the about 23 percent gain so far this year. The shares touched a record high of $125.85 during regular trading hours.

Under Chief Executive Satya Nadella, the company has spent the past five years shifting from reliance on its once-dominant Windows operating system to selling cloud-based services.

Azure, Microsoft's flagship cloud product, competes with market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide computing power to businesses.

But growth in the unit dipped to 73 percent in the latest reported quarter. Azure reported revenue growth of 76 percent in the company's fiscal second quarter.

Microsoft's so-called "intelligent cloud" unit, which contains its Azure services, posted revenue of $9.65 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $9.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 14 percent to $30.57 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of $29.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Earnings per share were $1.14 versus expectations of $1.

Net income rose to $8.81 billion, or $1.15 per share, from $7.42 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft turned down facial-recognition sales on human rights concerns

Apr 17, 2019
Microsoft turned down facial-recognition sales on human rights concerns
Xbox Game Studios to partner with ELEAGUE for 'Gears of War' documentary series

Xbox

Xbox Game Studios to partner with ELEAGUE for 'Gears of War' documentary series

Apr 17, 2019
Microsoft finally admits Outlook.com breach was far worse than expected

Microsoft

Microsoft finally admits Outlook.com breach was far worse than expected

Apr 16, 2019
Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook email accounts

Microsoft

Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook email accounts

Apr 14, 2019
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella vows to be stricter when dealing with harassment claims

Microsoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella vows to be stricter when dealing with harassment claims

Apr 16, 2019
Microsoft's upcoming Xbox One S All Digital edition leaks along with pricing details

Xbox

Microsoft's upcoming Xbox One S All Digital edition leaks along with pricing details

Apr 14, 2019

science

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019
Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Marsquakes

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Apr 24, 2019