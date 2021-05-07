Friday, May 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft pledges to store European cloud data in EU amid unease over reach of US legislation on personal data

Microsoft's European clients have long been concerned over the legal status of data they store with US companies in the cloud.


Agence France-PresseMay 07, 2021 11:27:12 IST

US tech giant Microsoft pledged Thursday to process and store all European cloud-based client data in the European Union amid unease in the region over the reach of US legislation on personal data collection. Microsoft's European clients have long been concerned over the legal status of data they store with US companies in the cloud and the extent to which they could be scrutinised by US authorities.

Those worries came to a head last July when the European Court of Justice struck down the EU-US Privacy Shield, a framework allowing firms to transfer personal data to the United States in compliance with Brussels' General Data Protection Regulation.

The court found the mechanism did not adequately protect EU data from US authorities over which Europe has neither control nor right of redress.

In a blog post on Thursday, Microsoft president Brad Smith said: "If you are a commercial or public sector customer in the EU, we will go beyond our existing data storage commitments and enable you to process and store all your data in the EU.

"In other words, we will not need to move your data outside the EU."

Microsoft logo

Microsoft logo

Smith said the commitment would apply across all of Microsoft's core cloud services – Azure, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365 – and would take effect by the end of next year.

The initiative is dubbed the EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud.

Smith stated Microsoft cloud services "already comply with or exceed EU guidelines even before the plan we're announcing today".

"We defend our customers' data from improper access by any government in the world," he added.

"We hope today's update is another step toward responding to customers that want even greater data residency commitments," Smith wrote, pledging to continue to consult with customers and regulators on the issue and respond to their feedback.

US-dominated cloud

It remains to be seen, however, if Smith's announcement will sufficiently assuage lingering European fears on the issue.

"The location of Europeans' personal data in US providers' European data centres does not always guarantee their security as they can still be subject to US law," owing to the extra-territorial reach of the latter, financial auditors KPMG noted in a white paper on the European cloud market drawn up with French IT firms including Microsoft rival OVHCloud.

Smith stressed Microsoft was committed to the EU's vision for a "Europe Fit for the Digital Age" and pledged compensation to customers were any of their data to be disclosed data in violation of European data protection rules.

Cloud services allow firms to store immense quantities of data on remote servers according to their needs but the sector is largely dominated by US providers -- notably Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google.

The sector is growing exponentially.

According to KPMG, the European market alone, currently estimated to be worth 53 billion euros ($63.8 billion), could grow by a factor of between five and ten times by 2030.

The US market is projected to grow from a current $76.4 billion to $390.3 billion by 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights research.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft profits jump 44 percent to $15.5 billion as cloud services keep momentum

Apr 28, 2021
Microsoft profits jump 44 percent to $15.5 billion as cloud services keep momentum
Microsoft announces 13 EA Games that will receive FPS Boost on Xbox Series X, Series S

EA Games

Microsoft announces 13 EA Games that will receive FPS Boost on Xbox Series X, Series S

Apr 23, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021