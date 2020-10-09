Friday, October 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Office to get a new version with no subscription cost in the second half of 2021

Earlier, people could use Microsoft 365 apps like Word, PowerPoint and Excel online for free but with limited functionality.


FP TrendingOct 09, 2020 16:41:05 IST

Microsoft is gearing up to release a new, flat-price version of its Office software in 2021. With the introduction, it will move away from the subscription service model that it had introduced last year in 2019. According to the company blogpost, "Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021." As per a report in Cnet, back in April, Microsoft transitioned Office 365 into Microsoft 365, a subscription service that incorporated a lot more features to the software tool, but was based on a monthly payment of $7 for an individual plan or $10 for a family or a group of six people.

People could use Microsoft 365 apps like Word, PowerPoint and Excel online for free but with limited functionality. To take full advantage of their capabilities, users had to purchase the subscription version.

The development was first noticed by Windows Central, which added that Microsoft usually releases perpetual updates to Office every few years. While people were concerned that the Office 2019 would be the last perpetual update, for those who prefer a perpetual license, a new version is soon getting launched. The report added that Microsoft hasn't shared details regarding the price, exact availability, or name of the next perpetual version of Office as of yet.



