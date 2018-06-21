Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 21 June, 2018 12:24 IST

Microsoft News app for Android, iOS, Edge browser will compete with Google News

Microsoft first began to venture into the news business back in 1993 with MSN.

Looks like Google News is going to get some competition from Microsoft now that the latter has introduced 'Microsoft News’ apps for iOS and Android.

Google News

Microsoft News.

Apart from this, Microsoft News will also be present on the newly redesigned Microsoft Edge, the News app in Windows 10, Skype, Xbox, and Outlook.com.

Microsoft first began to venture into the news business back in 1993 with MSN, which later evolved into a network of web and app experiences that is visited by a half a billion people today.

Microsoft News will bring content from more than 3,000 brands in all major global markets such The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Guardian, Le Monde, Die Welt, El País, BBC News and more.

The Android and iOS app for Microsoft News lets you select the type of news you want to read, such as political, entertainment, technology, international, personal finance, Fitness and more. There's also a new dark theme which the company claims can enable easier reading at night. Also, Microsoft says its News app will be in perfect sync with Android and iOS widgets.

You can download the Microsoft News application for iOS here and for Android here. If you have already installed the MSN app on your device then Microsoft News will come as an update to you.

But will Microsoft News be able to compete against the already established heavyweights like Google News and also Apple News? Only time will tell.

tags


latest videos

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

WhatsApp reportedly working on desktop app for Windows

Jun 16, 2018

NewsTracker

WhatsApp’s new update will mark a label on all forwarded messages: Report

Jun 09, 2018

newstracker

WhatsApp has stopped working for devices on Android 2.3, iOS 6, Symbian S60 and more

Jun 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Gmail's new update for Android adds new gestures; lets you customize swipe actions to your liking

Jun 09, 2018

NewsTracker

Google Maps has switched to a new Material Theme design on Android, but not for everyone yet

Jun 13, 2018

NewsTracker

FIFA World Cup 2018: Five apps to ensure you don’t miss a thing during the month-long football mania

Jun 11, 2018

science

Winter solstice

Scientists in Antarctica welcome winter solstice by plunging into icy waters

Jun 21, 2018

Mars

Images by NASA's Curiosity rover may hold clues about Martian dust storms

Jun 21, 2018

Black Hole

Scientists find rare black hole whose existence had been fiercely debated

Jun 21, 2018

Space Force

Russia expresses alarm over Donald Trump's call for a US 'Space Force'

Jun 20, 2018