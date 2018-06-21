Looks like Google News is going to get some competition from Microsoft now that the latter has introduced 'Microsoft News’ apps for iOS and Android.

Apart from this, Microsoft News will also be present on the newly redesigned Microsoft Edge, the News app in Windows 10, Skype, Xbox, and Outlook.com.

Microsoft first began to venture into the news business back in 1993 with MSN, which later evolved into a network of web and app experiences that is visited by a half a billion people today.

Microsoft News will bring content from more than 3,000 brands in all major global markets such The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Guardian, Le Monde, Die Welt, El País, BBC News and more.

The Android and iOS app for Microsoft News lets you select the type of news you want to read, such as political, entertainment, technology, international, personal finance, Fitness and more. There's also a new dark theme which the company claims can enable easier reading at night. Also, Microsoft says its News app will be in perfect sync with Android and iOS widgets.

You can download the Microsoft News application for iOS here and for Android here. If you have already installed the MSN app on your device then Microsoft News will come as an update to you.

But will Microsoft News be able to compete against the already established heavyweights like Google News and also Apple News? Only time will tell.