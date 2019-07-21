Sunday, July 21, 2019Back to
Microsoft new Hololens technology can do live language translations

Microsoft has earlier showed of holograms before but the translation aspect of the technology is a first.

Jul 21, 2019

Thanks to Microsoft's HoloLens you would no longer require to be fluent in any language. The company has demonstrated that it is not only possible to create a very life-size hologram but also make the said hologram speak the person's languague in their own voice.

As per a report by Futurism the mixture of neural networking and mixed reality made this demo possible. Microsoft created an incredibly life-size hologram of Microsoft executive Julia White and replicated her native tongue using a translator. The technology has wide implementations such as having a person deliver a speech to a different location without having to leave their own place.

Microsoft has earlier showed of holograms before but the translation aspect of the technology is a first from the company. Currently, it appears to be a developmental project as of now but with Microsoft's vast resources it may soon become commercial reality.

 

