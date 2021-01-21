Thursday, January 21, 2021Back to
Microsoft Lists app that lets users categorise data in lists is now available for iOS users

There are various ready-made templates in the app that can be customised using sort option, filters and grouping them.


FP TrendingJan 21, 2021 15:47:43 IST

Microsoft has started making the Microsoft Lists app available on iOS. Now users can download the Microsoft Office 365 suite app from the Apple App Store. As the name suggests, the app lets users organise work and information into lists. There is provision for creating separate templates and different colours. Users can create, edit and share the list with others as well. According to a blog by Microsoft, users can now create lists from the homepage, keep items in the favourites list and share links of their lists with others.

The blog adds that one can track and manage lists no matter where they are working from. There is also a recent tab and a view list option to make search for lists easy. Microsoft also allows users to edit lists in offline mode. One can also capture and add photos with QR code support.

There are various ready-made templates in the app that can be customised using sort option, filters and grouping them. Dark mode can be chosen by users as well as the landscape orientation. The firm promises built-in enterprise-grade data security and compliance. Also, an intune device management support with Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Mobile App Management (MAM) policies have been claimed by Microsoft.

The blog has further stated that in order to sign in, the user’s organisation must have an Office 365 commercial subscription that includes SharePoint. The team is likely to share iPad specific improvements soon. The post also informed users that they are working on a Microsoft Lists app for Android which might see fruition later this year.

Also, Microsoft has mentioned that it can take up to 24 hours for the Lists app to “completely roll out within the App Store” after the publication of the blog on Tuesday. In case any user fails to see the app in the App Store now, they are advised to try again later.

