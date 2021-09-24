Friday, September 24, 2021Back to
Microsoft launches Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, Surface Duo 2 and more: All you need to know

Surface Duo 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip and comes with 8.3-inch PixelSense Fusiondual displays.


FP TrendingSep 24, 2021 16:23:43 IST

Microsoft recently held an online event to launch the Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, Surface Duo 2, and more. Other products include the Surface Pro X, the Surface Slim Pen 2, Surface Duo 2 pen cover, Microsoft ocean plastic mouse, Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit, and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio.

Starting with the Surface Pro 8, it is the latest 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision and Adaptive Colour Technology. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and supports up to 32 GB of RAM.

It also comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and is built on the Intel Evo platform. There is support for a 10-megapixel 4K rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, Dolby Atmos sound, up to 16 hours of battery life, the charging capability for the new Surface Slim Pen 2, and more.

It is up for pre-orders in select markets from a starting price of $1099.99 (around Rs 81,000).

The Surface Laptop Studio ensures portability with the new ultra-durable Dynamic Woven Hinge for various modes such as Laptop, Stage, and Studio. It runs Windows 11, gets a 14.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, Surface Slim Pen 2 support, and is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. It starts at $1599.99 (around Rs 1,17,000).

Microsoft has also launched the new Wi-Fi model of the Surface Pro X, which comes with Microsoft SQ2 ARM silicon, Windows 11, 64-bit emulation built-in, better app optimisations, a sleek design, all-day battery life, and more. It starts at $899.99 (around Rs 66,300).

The Surface Slim Pen 2 includes zero pressure force, as well as ultra-low latency for better control and accuracy. It gets a built-in haptic motor for a natural feel while making notes or drawing and charges when connected to the Surface Laptop Studio or stored in the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. It is priced at $12.99 (around Rs 9,500).

The Surface Go 3 is a 2-in-1 product that is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and features a 10.5-inch display. It comes with 1080p cameras, Windows 11, studio microphones, Dolby Audio, LTE support, and more. The Wi-Fi model starts at $399.99 (around Rs 29,400) while the LTE model will be available in the coming months.

As for the Surface Duo 2, it is the company's latest foldable phone that is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip and comes with 8.3-inch PixelSense Fusiondual displays. It supports 5G, NFC, triple rear cameras, and Microsoft 365 for better productivity. It comes in Glacier and Obsidian and starts at $1499.99 (around Rs 1,10,000).

