FP Trending

Microsoft, on Tuesday, 25 May, announced the launch of Surface Laptop 4 for its consumers in India. According to the company, the device will be available on Amazon India and Microsoft authorised retail stores. It further states that the new laptop is aimed towards those who are working or learning in hybrid work environments. The laptop is available in two screen sizes, 13.5 inches, and 15 inches. The newly-launched device also has a 3:2 PixelSense high-contrast touchscreen display.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 India pricing

The starting price of Surface Laptop 4 is Rs 1,02,999. The laptop version with a 13.5-inch display, AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD is available for Rs 11,444/month for a no-cost EMI of nine months.

The commercial Surface Laptop 4 with the configuration of Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, and the 15-inch screen is the costliest version of the laptop available for Rs 1,77,499.

Commenting on the launch of the Surface Laptop 4, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of Microsoft India, Rajiv Sodhi said that the laptop which is equipped with Microsoft’s new meeting and collaboration accessories is aimed to empower users in the middle of the hybrid environment.

According to the CEO, with the help of their latest line-up, users will be able to access features like enterprise-grade security and performance.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos and Omnisonic speakers, the device can provide a cinematic experience to users anywhere, states the press release.

For added security, Surface Laptop 4 has integrated firmware, software, identity, and hardware protection. The device is available in platinum and black colours and has either Alcantara or metal finishes.