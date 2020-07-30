Thursday, July 30, 2020Back to
Microsoft launches Family Safety app with parental controls for both Android and iOS users

Microsoft's new app will show the screen time, duration of apps used and the most visited websites and more.


FP TrendingJul 30, 2020 11:42:57 IST

Microsoft has rolled out its new Family Safety app for iOS and Android users from 29 July. Now parents will be able to monitor the time spent by the kids on devices and limit hours of play.

Parents can set boundaries on apps and search results, writes Liat Ben-Zur, Corporate Vice President of Modern Life, Search and Devices at Microsoft. So when a child uses the web, they will get kid-friendly results and no adult content.

Image: Microsoft

As a measure of monitoring a child’s digital activity, the app will send an email to both the parents and the kids every week. In the detailed mail, the screen time, duration of apps used and the most visited websites will be strategically drawn up.

via GIPHY

If these results disappoint you, you can limit the time for which a certain app will be used. This necessarily means that your child can stay glued to their device but not necessarily play games. Users can select a particular app and set daily, weekly, or customized usage limits.

The app syncs across Windows, Xbox and Android. As the sync works on multiple devices, children cannot swap devices to get some extra hours of playtime.

This new app will send an email request to your Microsoft account whenever your children are trying to purchase something from the Microsoft Store. Hence, you cannot be billed for any game or movie without your knowledge.

The Family Safety app also comes with a location sharing feature. This way you would know where every member of your family is at what point.

This app will also work to protect your data. You will get full control to see which app collects what information and why. “Unlike other location-tracking apps, your family’s location data will not be sold or shared with insurance companies or data brokers,” reads the company blog.

You can get the app here.

