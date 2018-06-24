Sunday, June 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 24 June, 2018 14:29 IST

Microsoft launches an AI-powered 'visual search' feature on Bing, similar to Google Lens

Microsoft's Bing will allow its user to search, shop and learn more about their world through the photos they take.

Aiming to take on Google's image recognition mobile app, Microsoft has launched a new "visual search" function for Bing which lets users click a picture of something with their mobile phone to search for it online.

The 'Visual Search' option on Bing. Image: Bing.

The 'Visual Search' option on Bing. Image: Bing.

"Today (23 June) we're launching new intelligent 'Visual Search' capabilities that build upon the visual technology already in Bing so you can search the web using your camera. Now you can search, shop and learn more about your world through the photos you take," the Bing team wrote in a blog post late on 22 June.

The feature looks very similar to Google Lens that was announced during Google I/O 2017 conference.

It brings offerings seen from third parties that leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to perform quick and accurate object recognition on photographs.

"Imagine you see a landmark or flower and want to learn more. Simply take a photo using one of the apps, or upload a picture from your camera roll. Bing will identify the object in question and give you more information by providing additional links to explore," the company added.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

NewsTracker

Google asks more users to spot and block spam material on its Search results

Jun 10, 2018

OK Google

Google Assistant gets conversational: 'Hey' and 'OK' not needed for follow ups

Jun 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Google Translate updated with improved AI-based offline translation that you can download

Jun 13, 2018

Newstracker

Microsoft to compete with Amazon in checkout-free retail in stores: Report

Jun 15, 2018

Medical Brain

Google's Medical Brain team uses AI to predict patient's health and even death risk

Jun 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Watch: This creepy short film was written, directed, performed and scored by an AI called Benjamin

Jun 12, 2018

science

Kepler

Scientists discover nearly 80 new planetary candidate using K2 mission's data

Jun 24, 2018

Cancer

Scientists develop drug to freeze cancer cells, keep them from spreading

Jun 22, 2018

Brain

Brain region associated with decision making also determines consciousness: Study

Jun 22, 2018

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018