Microsoft India on 26 July announced the launch of a free online course on cloud computing which encompasses data protection regulations, security and compliance.

The course has been launched in collaboration with myLaw, which offers comprehensive online law certificates in India. The new course will help students, business or legal professionals understand better the basics of European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), security and cloud.

The course is divided into two phases. The first phase is called “Cloud Computing: Data Protection Regulation,” and will introduce major questions that arise in the context of collecting, storing and using personal information on the cloud. This will include the privacy of personal information, the transfer of data across transnational cloud computing networks, and accountability for the security of personal information.

The second phase is called “Cloud Computing: Data Protection Compliance, “and will be launched in September this year. It will provide insights required to meet the heightened privacy and security standards set out under the GDPR, Indian IT Act (2000) and other regulatory frameworks.

Keshav Dhakad, who is the director and assistant general counsel at Microsoft India, said, “It is clear to us that equipping and empowering the right person with the right knowledge and skills is crucial to sustain the digital economy. We are excited to partner with myLaw to provide the legal and business fraternities with a platform that will help equip them with knowledge of cloud computing, data protection and key regulations.”

The course is curated in a manner that the run-time will be two to three hours. The format will be audio-visual and other supplementary material will be available for download so that it can be read online.

Nikhil Chandra, who is the founder and CEO of myLaw says, “With heightened awareness about the privacy of personal information and the General Data Protection Regulation coming into force recently, this short-duration free course, featuring easy-to-understand videos and application-based questions for self-assessment, will be invaluable for professionals across the board.”