Besides upgrading its Surface lineup at its event on 2 October, Microsoft also announced an update to its Microsoft Launcher on Android with a bunch of new features, including a Timeline support.

The new user interface comes with a bag of changes to the Your Feed page. It now shows information about weather, calendar events and your Microsoft Rewards points.

Further, the Your Feed section is now also categorised in three, there is a Glance, News and Timeline tab. The Timeline tab for Microsoft launcher was first announced earlier this year, but has only now made to the launcher. The tab syncs your activity across devices, and lets you continue where you left off.

The News tab can also be customised with your favourite topics and remove the bits you are not interested in.

#MicrosoftLauncher 5.0 is now rolling out the door to public beta! -Updated Feed navigation (Glance, News, Timeline)

-Timeline on Mobile

-Cortana multi-turn email + DE-DE market support

-Real-time location tracking for Family Join the beta at https://t.co/6RPke9dVXI — Ezra Park (@ezp4rking) October 2, 2018

Then the Glance tab, is essentially a redesigned old Feed page. It will have all your information from the calender, recent activities put together in one place. You can move stuff around on this timeline, according to priority as well.

Microsoft Launcher can also be integrate with WhatsApp, that’s if you are using SwiftKey, and it can help you with some real-time translations.

These changes are part of Microsoft Launcher 5.0 update, and is currently available in beta. According to a report by Android Central, a public release of the update will also be out in the next few weeks. It is still unclear if and when the update will be out for iOS users.