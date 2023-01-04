Wednesday, January 04, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft is working to add ChatGPT-like qualities to Bing to take on Google Search

People who have used ChatGPT mostly claim that the AI bot should be a big concern for search engines like Google. Microsoft was one of the earlier backers of ChatGPt and is planning to add a few ChatGPT features to Bing.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 04, 2023 13:39:36 IST

Even though it is in its nascency, ChatGPT has prompted several people who have used the platform to claim that OpenAI’s AI chatbot is bound to spell doom for Google, and its domination of search engines, if Google does nothing about it. 

Microsoft is working to add ChatGPT-like qualities to Bing to take on Google Search

People who have used ChatGPT mostly claim that the AI bot should be a big concern for search engines like Google. Microsoft was one of the earlier backers of ChatGPt and is planning to add a few ChatGPT features to Bing.

Several reports have surfaced online that the team in charge of Google’s search division is panicking right now and is at “code red” over the technology. Microsoft on the other hand is seeing this as the perfect opportunity to finish Google’s reign over the search engines’ market.

Microsoft, according to people familiar with the matter, is planning to launch a version of its Bing search engine that uses the same artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT to answer some search queries.

As per a report by The Information, when Microsoft had invested a significant amount of money in OpenAI, the developers of ChatGPT had conditioned the investment that Microsoft would be allowed to incorporate some aspects of ChatGPT into Bing, when the system is ready to go.

An older version of GPT is used for automatic search query suggestions as you type. Microsoft already announced plans for integrating Dall-E 2 into Bing Image Creator where you can issue a descriptive text prompt and AI artwork is generated.

Using AI bots to answer questions may be a double-edged sword, but for the time being it is enabling a lot of things. For example, AI-backed answers that are presented in the form of a sentence and are conversational in nature are much easier to comprehend, follow and keep up with.

In fact it would be much better than the tiny snippets that Google uses to answer some of the questions it is asked. Instead of quoting a different page altogether, or sharing a list of links that may or may not have your answer. 

However, “Bing will still rely on its own technology to produce most search results” as GPT isn’t meant to “continuously scrape the web or provide real-time information like a search engine does.” Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Bing will ensure the accuracy of answers.

Moreover, Bing might be the perfect home for ChatGPT. OpenAI plans to eventually charge users for their services like ChatGPT, which is actually expensive to run.  As of now, Microsoft has been essentially “footing the startup’s cloud bill,” but that soon is set to change 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

InMyOpinion

Big story in technology is generative AI, and it is like riding a tiger

Jan 03, 2023
Big story in technology is generative AI, and it is like riding a tiger
2022 In Tech: From ChatGPT to 200MP smartphone cameras, here are the most vital developments of the year

FP Yearender 2022

2022 In Tech: From ChatGPT to 200MP smartphone cameras, here are the most vital developments of the year

Dec 31, 2022
Microsoft faces lawsuit by a group of 10 gamers over its $69 billion acquisition deal with Activision

Microsoft

Microsoft faces lawsuit by a group of 10 gamers over its $69 billion acquisition deal with Activision

Dec 21, 2022
Microsoft tells US court that its $69 billion Activision-Blizzard deal would greatly benefit gamers

Microsoft

Microsoft tells US court that its $69 billion Activision-Blizzard deal would greatly benefit gamers

Dec 23, 2022
Viral: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s old video of presenting Excel demo inspires internet

NewsTracker

Viral: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s old video of presenting Excel demo inspires internet

Dec 26, 2022
2023 is the year when super apps make a comeback as more and more app studios vie to project growth

FP Yearender 2022

2023 is the year when super apps make a comeback as more and more app studios vie to project growth

Dec 27, 2022

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022