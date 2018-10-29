Monday, October 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 October, 2018 13:42 IST

Microsoft is using AI to empower close to one billion with disabilities: Report

In the last few year, Satya Nadella has integrated Artificial Intelligence to devices, Cloud, Office 365, Windows, more.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the big buzzword in the world of technology as it promises to change the way we live and interact with devices.

For Microsoft, there is nothing "artificial" about delivering on "intelligence" as the supreme aim is to empower nearly one billion people with disabilities.

The excitement about AI is so evident on the Microsoft campus here that various teams associated with the task have focused their energies towards achieving the impossible -- to give differently-abled a normal, dignified life.

The change has been visible in the last couple of years under CEO Satya Nadella who has brought AI to the fore across domains -- devices, Cloud, Office 365, Windows and so on.

Representational image.

Representational image.

For him, "Artificial Intelligence represents one of technology's most important priorities, and heath care is perhaps AI's most urgent application."

"AI for Accessibility" is a new, $25 million, five-year programme from Microsoft for developers globally, including in India.

The programme will put AI tools in the hands of developers to accelerate the development of accessible and intelligent AI solutions for people with disabilities.

Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Microsoft's first-ever Chief Accessibility Officer whose deafness set in at a young age, has a mammoth goal ahead -- to utilise AI tools for accessibility and inclusion.

"Accessibility is all about making anything and everything accessible to everyone. We have several programmes for the disabled, like 'Seeing AI' and auto alt-text features that are helping narrate the world for people who are blind or have low vision," Jenny told a group of visiting journalists.

The company has developed apps that describe what people see and feel, help them do text-to-speech and speech-to-text translation and, with predictive text, ensure that people don't need to type as much.

"We now have eye control, learning tools, 'Editor' software, video and audio transcription, and ease of Access settings on Windows 10," she added.

The "AI for Accessibility" programme provides seed grants of technology to developers, universities, non-governmental organisations and inventors.

At the Accessibility and Inclusion Xbox Lab here, Evelyn Thomas, Senior Programme Manager, is making sure that gamers with limited mobility can enjoy the experience with Xbox Adaptive Controller that has been created to remove barriers by being adaptable to more gamers' needs.

"Persons with disabilities can now enjoy the immersive experience. You can see here the Xbox family of controllers and devices that are helping such people create a set-up that works for them in a way that is plug-and-play, extensible, and affordable," Thomas explained.

Microsoft has worked with third-party manufacturers to support external inputs which can be plugged in to the new controller. These inputs include PDP's One-Handed Joystick for the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Logitech's Extreme 3D Pro Joystick, and Quadstick's Game Controller.

Designed for the low-vision community, Microsoft's app called "Seeing AI" harnesses the power of AI to describe people, text and objects. It can tell visually-impaired persons what is around them. If the phone is pointed at a park, the camera app can describe how the scene looks like.

Similarly, it can tell the amount of your restaurant bill or narrate just about anything it is pointed at.

"AI can help people develop professional skills and influence workplace culture and inclusive hiring," Jenny said, adding that AI is capable of hearing, seeing, and reasoning with increasing accuracy.

By making software and devices smarter, and keeping them affordable, people gain independence to perform daily tasks and personalise tools for their unique needs.

"AI-driven technology can create possibilities for all people, regardless of how they listen, speak, or write," Jenny said.

The truth is that only one in 10 people with disabilities globally has access to assistive technologies and products. And, according to Nadella, it is important for us to figure out how to empower more people.

"It has been a personal passion of mine to help people suffering with disabilities like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and autism," Nadella said recently.

Nadella's personal passion (his son has cerebral palsy) has now turned into a massive mission at Microsoft, with several teams working towards harnessing the power of AI to empower people with disabilities.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

Facebook

Facebook is now planning to build its own augmented reality glasses: Report

Oct 26, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to launch a camera-equipped set-top box with video calling: Report

Oct 17, 2018

Microsoft

Employees ask Microsoft not to bid for $10 bn US military Cloud project JEDI

Oct 15, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft to comply with the data localisation requests from all countries

Oct 26, 2018

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking had warned against race of superhumans that could destroy humanity

Oct 15, 2018

AI College

MIT announces a $1 bn AI college for responsible, ethical use of the technology

Oct 17, 2018

science

Better private healthcare in India crucial to eliminating Tuberculosis by 2025

Oct 29, 2018

Scientists successfully ‘grow’ eco-friendly bio-bricks using human urine

Oct 29, 2018

Science & Art

Science lab partners with artist to improve understanding about marine viruses

Oct 29, 2018

Xprize for Water

Water out of thin air: California duo's water-making device wins $1.5M XPrize

Oct 29, 2018