Microsoft, back in October 2017, had announced that it was discontinuing its Groove Music Pass subscription service. It has now stated that it will retire its Groove Music apps for iOS and Android later this year.

The Groove apps will still function as the default music streaming app on Windows 10, Xbox or Windows Phone for people who store their music on OneDrive. But Microsoft has now officially stated that the apps will no longer be available for Android or iOS starting 1 December, later this year.

According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft seems to have given up completely on having a music app that works across mobile platforms but OneDrive users will still be able to play music without album art or any music control if they wish to. This certainly is not the most convenient way to play music but Microsoft does let users migrate their OneDrive playlist to other streaming apps like Spotify, Google Play Music or iTunes.

This could also be a good indicator for users who still store their music on OneDrive to move to other cloud storage options to store their music.

Microsoft had introduced the Groove streaming service in October 2012 as Xbox Music, offering music streaming through subscription or purchase through the Windows Store.