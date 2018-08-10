Microsoft has reportedly curated a software fix for the inaccuracy of its stylus called "Surface Pen" for Surface Pro tablet users who have been facing issues on using the digital pen, while resting the hand on the screen.

"Microsoft has been investigating a fix, and the latest Surface Pro firmware update, available on Windows Update now addresses problems with 'palm rejection affecting Surface Pen accuracy'," The Verge reported late on Thursday.

The solution comes as a relief to the Surface Pro owners because the inaccuracy of the "Surface Pen" got treated by a simple software fix instead of involving unit replacements.

"Affected users have confirmed pen strokes are now fully accurate when resting a hand on the Surface Pro screen," the report added.

Microsoft had claimed earlier that "Surface Pen" was the fastest digital stylus in the world shortly before Apple fired back with an even faster "Apple Pencil."

Earlier, this year Microsoft launched a warranty replacement programme for Surface Pro 4 units affected by screen flickering issues.