Tuesday, November 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft is merging Word, Excel and Powerpoint into one app on iOS, Android

The final version of the app is expected to release on both platforms by February 2020.


tech2 News StaffNov 05, 2019 08:16:32 IST

At the Ignite conference in Florida, Microsoft has officially announced that it is beginning to publicly test a new version of the Office app that combines World, Excel and the Powerpoint app. This app will be available for both Android and iOS.

The app is now as a public preview on Android and as a beta through Apple's iOS Test Flight program. The final version of the app is expected to release on both platforms by February 2020.

Microsoft says that with the new Office app users will be able to create new documents, presentations, and spreadsheets as well as edit and view existing documents. You'll also be able to "snap a picture of a document" and make it into an editable Word file, create and sign PDFs, or "transform tables from a printed page into an Excel spreadsheet."

Microsoft is merging Word, Excel and Powerpoint into one app on iOS, Android

Microsoft's new Office app.

Notably, Microsoft also told CNet, that the new Office app will not be replacing the existing three individual apps. "We know some users may only need to use one of the apps, and it is the consumer's choice to install the app that best fits their needs. However, if you use all of the core apps, we recommend using this new Office app, as it means you only need to install one app – and it will actually take up less space," a company spokesperson said.

via GIPHY

The individual Word, Excel and Powerpoint apps have been quite popular on both iOS and Android. On iOS, these apps rank among the top 25 productivity apps, and on Android, each of these have over 1 billion downloads.

However, Microsoft has been facing some tough competition from Google, which provides its Docs, Sheets, and Slide apps, which are part of its GSuite productivity tools. In comparison, the Google apps rank higher on iOS than the apps by Microsoft.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

Pegasus

Pegasus malware explained: All you need to know about the spyware affecting high profile targets

Nov 01, 2019
Pegasus malware explained: All you need to know about the spyware affecting high profile targets
WhatsApp updates group privacy settings, consecutive voice note playback comes to web

WhatsApp

WhatsApp updates group privacy settings, consecutive voice note playback comes to web

Oct 23, 2019
How to enable Twitter Lights Out on Android

Twitter

How to enable Twitter Lights Out on Android

Oct 23, 2019
WhatsApp on iOS may soon let users stream Netflix videos within the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on iOS may soon let users stream Netflix videos within the app

Nov 03, 2019
Gmail starts rolling out Dark theme on Android and iOS; here’s how to turn it on

Gmail

Gmail starts rolling out Dark theme on Android and iOS; here’s how to turn it on

Oct 29, 2019
WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

Oct 30, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019