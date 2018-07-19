Thursday, July 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 19 July, 2018 12:35 IST

Microsoft is going to infuse everything with AI says CEO Satya Nadella

According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft is going to infuse everything with AI.

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been "pretty stunning" but what the humanity is going to see soon will be even more profound, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has stressed.

Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella speaks at a live Microsoft event. Reuters

Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella speaks at a live Microsoft event. Reuters

Addressing thousands of partners at the 'Microsoft Inspire' event here on 18 July, Nadella said that the potential is for us to be able to turn every industry into an AI-first industry, be it healthcare or agriculture.

"We want to be able to make sure that they can take their data, in a secure, privacy-preserving way, and can work that into AI capabilities," he told the gathering.

"As we look forward, the opportunity for us to serve our customers in this new era of the Intelligent Cloud and the Intelligent Edge is far greater," Nadella said.

According to him, Microsoft is going to infuse everything with AI.

"It's going to have perception capability, language capability and autonomy that's going to be built into the applications going forward.

"Autonomy is not just about a few self-driving projects. This is about autonomy everywhere," the Microsoft CEO added.

On its Azure Cloud offerings, Nadella said the computing needs will go far beyond the data centre.

"We are going to take Azure to Azure Stack, to Azure IoT Edge and to Azure Sphere. This is a ubiquitous, distributed computing fabric," he noted.

Nadella said that Microsoft 365 will help customers have people-centred experiences rather than device-centred experiences.

The tech giant which has touched $800 billion valuation for the first time, was scheduled to release its quarterly results late on 19 July.

tags


latest videos

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

also see

Walmart-Microsoft

Walmart announces partnership with Microsoft for Cloud innovation projects

Jul 17, 2018

AI

India keen on implementing AI for better governance, says union commerce minister

Jul 13, 2018

Duplex

Google confirms that it is not testing Duplex with any enterprise clients

Jul 06, 2018

Facebook

Facebook's 'Talk the Walk' AI guide can help you navigate without access to GPS

Jul 12, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

AI and VR driven devices need to be embraced to bridge healthcare gap: Survey

Jul 11, 2018

IBM

IBM is set to provide Hindi translation service using its AI platform Watson

Jul 09, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018