Sometimes, notifications on Windows 10 can turn annoying if a particular app sends too many of them. With the release of a new 20H1 preview build of Windows 10, new improvements have been brought to the operating system, especially in the notifications department.

Build number 18932 is now available for Fast Ring Insiders that consists of updates to Notifications and Your Phone. In this build, users can directly turn off notifications of apps from the notification toast or the pop-up that appears on the bottom right. This saves a lot of steps since you’d have to otherwise navigate to the Notification Settings and then turn it off manually.

Users now have more control over how notifications will look like on the screen and how many of them do they prefer viewing in the Action Center. In the Notifications settings menu, users will also be able to view the recent apps that sent out notifications. Softpedia News said that notification management is now better in this build.

Notifications have arrived! With the Your Phone app, you can now receive and manage your Android phone’s notifications on your PC. Get Your Phone app from the Microsoft Store here: https://t.co/E56Z8eVdIR pic.twitter.com/ovlKi1QOJy — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) July 2, 2019

Another awaited feature that’s finally made its way to Microsoft’s Your Phone app is mirroring Android notifications on Windows 10. After the Your Phone app is installed on an Android phone and it’s synced with the PC, users will be able to view all the notifications received on the PC. Additional features include reading and replying to text messages, viewing the device’s photo library and the capability of dragging and dropping files between the two devices. Essentially, as reported by Thurrott, clicking on a WhatsApp notification will mirror the app on the PC and allow users to reply right from the PC.

Several other improvements were introduced including updates to Accessibility Settings in Eye Control, Narrator and the Magnifier UI. All the above features and functionalities could be sent out as a public release by the spring of 2020. So, there’s still a lot of time and probably more features that will be finalised with the 20H1 preview build.

