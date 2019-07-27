tech2 News Staff

After accidentally sending out Build 18947 to Windows Insiders, Microsoft has officially unveiled all the details and updates coming to the next Insider Preview Build. This also includes a new Cortana app that will be released in beta.

The Cortana beta app has a fresh new UI where you can type or speak to it. It will continue with the existing features including Bing answers, Assistant conversations, opening apps and managing lists. You can also set reminders, alarms and timers using Cortana. The new features bring a better and less intrusive UI to the app so that it doesn’t hinder with other applications. Microsoft says that Cortana’s speech and language models have also been given an update to make it faster and more reliable. It also supports a light and dark theme in Windows.

There are many more features currently present on the public Cortana version that hasn’t been brought to the new version yet. However, the company says that since this is a beta build, more features will be coming eventually.

For those who received the accidental Insider Build 18947, Microsoft is recommending to rollback to the previous build and then updating to the fresh Insider Build. If you also wish to try out the new Cortana app, then you will have to opt into the Insider Builds and switch to the Fast Ring rollout to receive the 18945 preview build of Windows 10.

