Saturday, July 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft introduces a new look of the Cortana app in a Windows 10 Insider Build

The Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18945 (20H1) will be released to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring


tech2 News StaffJul 27, 2019 17:25:52 IST

After accidentally sending out Build 18947 to Windows Insiders, Microsoft has officially unveiled all the details and updates coming to the next Insider Preview Build. This also includes a new Cortana app that will be released in beta.

Microsoft introduces a new look of the Cortana app in a Windows 10 Insider Build

Windows 10 logo. Image: Microsoft.

The Cortana beta app has a fresh new UI where you can type or speak to it. It will continue with the existing features including Bing answers, Assistant conversations, opening apps and managing lists. You can also set reminders, alarms and timers using Cortana. The new features bring a better and less intrusive UI to the app so that it doesn’t hinder with other applications. Microsoft says that Cortana’s speech and language models have also been given an update to make it faster and more reliable. It also supports a light and dark theme in Windows.

Fresh look of the Cortana beta app.

Fresh look of the Cortana beta app.

There are many more features currently present on the public Cortana version that hasn’t been brought to the new version yet. However, the company says that since this is a beta build, more features will be coming eventually.

For those who received the accidental Insider Build 18947, Microsoft is recommending to rollback to the previous build and then updating to the fresh Insider Build. If you also wish to try out the new Cortana app, then you will have to opt into the Insider Builds and switch to the Fast Ring rollout to receive the 18945 preview build of Windows 10.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft accidentally leaks the new redesign for Start menu on Windows 10

Jul 25, 2019
Microsoft accidentally leaks the new redesign for Start menu on Windows 10
Daily Bulletin: ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case likely today; SC to pass order on rebel Karnataka MLAs’ resignations; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case likely today; SC to pass order on rebel Karnataka MLAs’ resignations; day's top stories

Jul 17, 2019
Microsoft Word for Android has now been installed over 1 billion times

Microsoft

Microsoft Word for Android has now been installed over 1 billion times

Jul 15, 2019
Microsoft will pay a total of $25 million for federal corruption charge settlement

Microsoft

Microsoft will pay a total of $25 million for federal corruption charge settlement

Jul 23, 2019
Microsoft new Hololens technology can do live language translations

Hololens

Microsoft new Hololens technology can do live language translations

Jul 21, 2019
Trump urged to move forward by Congress with $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract

Cloud contract

Trump urged to move forward by Congress with $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract

Jul 20, 2019

science

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019