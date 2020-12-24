FP Trending

Microsoft India has announced Indian rupee pricelist changes that will be effective from 1 February 2021. As per a statement by Microsoft, starting February of next year, Indian rupee prices for commercial on-premises software will see an increase of 11 percent to realign close to present US dollar pricing levels in Asia. Furthermore, Indian rupee prices for online services will increase by 9 percent to readjust close to global US dollar levels. According to the statement, revised Indian rupee prices for direct sales to India based customers for a few online services like Office 365, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 will be effective from the same date on the website.

Microsoft has further revealed that business customers, who have already placed orders and are under volume licensing agreements for products, will not pay the renewed price.

However, as per Microsoft India, prices of new product additions under volume licensing agreements as well as purchases under new contracts will be done as defined by the price list at the time of the order.

According to a report by DQchannels, the announcement has not covered any upcoming changes to Office and Windows consumer products. As per the report, where indirect sales where Microsoft products are sold through resellers, final prices and currency of sale will continue to be determined by resellers.