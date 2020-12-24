Thursday, December 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft India revises pricing for Office 365, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 plans, the increase will come into effect from Feb 2021

Indian rupee prices for online services will increase by 9 percent to readjust close to global US dollar levels.


FP TrendingDec 24, 2020 15:55:22 IST

Microsoft India has announced Indian rupee pricelist changes that will be effective from 1 February 2021. As per a statement by Microsoft, starting February of next year, Indian rupee prices for commercial on-premises software will see an increase of 11 percent to realign close to present US dollar pricing levels in Asia. Furthermore, Indian rupee prices for online services will increase by 9 percent to readjust close to global US dollar levels. According to the statement, revised Indian rupee prices for direct sales to India based customers for a few online services like Office 365, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 will be effective from the same date on the website.

Microsoft India revises pricing for Office 365, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 plans, the increase will come into effect from Feb 2021

The announcement has not covered any upcoming changes to Office and Windows consumer products.

Microsoft has further revealed that business customers, who have already placed orders and are under volume licensing agreements for products, will not pay the renewed price.

However, as per Microsoft India, prices of new product additions under volume licensing agreements as well as purchases under new contracts will be done as defined by the price list at the time of the order.

According to a report by DQchannels, the announcement has not covered any upcoming changes to Office and Windows consumer products. As per the report, where indirect sales where Microsoft products are sold through resellers, final prices and currency of sale will continue to be determined by resellers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator to arrive on Xbox Series X/S in 2021: All we know so far

Dec 14, 2020
Microsoft Flight Simulator to arrive on Xbox Series X/S in 2021: All we know so far
Microsoft Surface Go 2 review: Why?

Microsoft Surface Go 2 review

Microsoft Surface Go 2 review: Why?

Dec 15, 2020
Microsoft confirms that its xCloud gaming service will come to iOS platform and Windows PC next year

Microsoft

Microsoft confirms that its xCloud gaming service will come to iOS platform and Windows PC next year

Dec 11, 2020
Dailyhunt parent VerSe Innovation raises $100 million in fresh funds from Google, Microsoft and others

VerSe

Dailyhunt parent VerSe Innovation raises $100 million in fresh funds from Google, Microsoft and others

Dec 24, 2020
Sony pulls out Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store; customers can now request refunds

Cyberpunk 2077

Sony pulls out Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store; customers can now request refunds

Dec 18, 2020
CyberPunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED releases Hotfix 1.05, now live on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

Cyberpunk 2077

CyberPunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED releases Hotfix 1.05, now live on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

Dec 21, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020