Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 10 October, 2018 11:30 IST

Microsoft has identified, fixed all issues with Windows 10 October 2018 update

Microsoft says that it has begun to re-release the fixed version of Windows 10 October 2018 update.

Microsoft on Wednesday said it has identified and fixed all known issues in the Windows 10 October 2018 update and has begun re-releasing the key update.

After some users complained that installing the Windows 10 October update has been wiping off their data, Microsoft last week put a halt to the availability of the update (version 1809).

"We have fully investigated all reports of data loss, identified and fixed all known issues in the update, and conducted internal validation," said John Cable, Director of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Microsoft investigated isolated reports of users missing files after updating.

"At just two days into the roll-out when we paused, the number of customers taking the October 2018 Update was limited. While the reports of actual data loss are few (one one-hundredth of one per cent of version 1809 installs), any data loss is serious," Cable said in a statement.

He added that Microsoft Support and our retail stores customer service personnel are available at no charge to help customers.

"We will carefully study the results, feedback, and diagnostic data from our Insiders before taking additional steps towards re-releasing more broadly," said Cable.

For those impacted by the file deletion bug, Microsoft Support is trying to recover data for users who may have experienced related data loss.

"While we cannot guarantee the outcome of any file recovery work, if you have manually checked for updates and believe you have an issue with missing files, please minimise your use of the affected device and contact us directly," Cable said, tendering an apology "for any impact these issues may have had on any of our customers".

Users who installed the "Windows 10 October 2018" update complained last week that the process wiped out their user profiles, including documents and photos.

An alarming number of users took to social media forums and Microsoft's own support website to complain about the serious issue.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review

also see

Windows 10 update

Microsoft reportedly fails to assist with deleted files after Windows 10 update

Oct 08, 2018

Microsoft Surface

Microsoft reveals that Surface is going ‘back to black’ as we count down to launch

Oct 02, 2018

Windows 10

Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update reportedly wiping user data

Oct 05, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft halts the Windows 10 October 2018 update after several complaints

Oct 06, 2018

Microsoft Surface event

Microsoft Surface event 2018: Here is all we can expect from the hardware event

Oct 02, 2018

Pixel Slate

Google Pixel Slate may support both Windows 10 and Chrome operating systems

Oct 01, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts in Punjab and Haryana go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018