Microsoft granted licence to export 'mass market' software to Huawei

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it has been granted a licence to export software to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.


ReutersNov 22, 2019 05:15:26 IST

“On November 20, the U.S. Department of Commerce granted Microsoft’s request for a license to export mass-market software to Huawei. We appreciate the Department’s action in response to our request," a Microsoft spokesman told Reuters via email.

The Trump administration on Wednesday gave Huawei its second reprieve this week, allowing some suppliers to restart sales to the Chinese telecoms giant after it was placed on a trade blacklist over national security concerns six months ago.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis from San Francisco and Alexandra Alper from Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

