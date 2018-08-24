Friday, August 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The Associated Press 24 August, 2018 21:21 IST

Microsoft fires four employees over an alleged bribery and corruption in Hungary

Investigators are probing whether the difference was pocketed by government officials.

Microsoft said on Thursday that it has fired four employees and terminated its relationship with four business partners at its Hungarian subsidiary.

The company did not give a precise date when it took the actions in Hungary but it made its announcement after the Wall Street Journal reported that it is under investigation in a potential bribery and corruption scheme.

The Microsoft logo is pictured at a service centre in New Delhi, India, April 5, 2018. Picture taken April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal - RC184CE0FD50

The Microsoft logo is pictured at a service centre in New Delhi, India, April 5, 2018. Picture taken April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal - RC184CE0FD50

The newspaper reported that the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are looking into the discounted sale of Microsoft software such as Word and Excel to middlemen who then resold it to the Hungarian government at full price. Investigators are probing whether the difference was pocketed by government officials.

The Journal cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The SEC declined to comment. The Justice Department did not return a message seeking comment.

Microsoft did say that it moved quickly to act when it became aware of potential wrongdoing in 2014 when the deals allegedly took place. It also said it took action to revamp its reseller process to reduce the risk of such deals recurring.

tags


Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more


Top Stories

latest videos

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

also see

Alexa x Cortana

Amazon and Microsoft release public preview of Alexa and Cortana integration

Aug 16, 2018

heart disease

Microsoft and Apollo Hospitals launch AI model to predict heart disease risk

Aug 17, 2018

Leak prevention

CBSE has partnered with Microsoft to prevent paper leaks after heavy criticism

Aug 13, 2018

Microsoft Surface Pen

Microsoft is reportedly rolling out a software update to fix Surface Pen issues

Aug 10, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft faces investigation over alleged bribery related to software sales: Report

Aug 24, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft's Your Phone app is now available to Windows 10 users in US: Report

Aug 15, 2018

science

STEM Innovation

Infosys arm to hold 8-week contest for students to address malnutrition in India

Aug 24, 2018

Asteroid Fly-by

Asteroid flying-by next week isn't on a collision course with us, NASA reassures

Aug 24, 2018

Science Education

Students in NorthEast see Science come alive at Sci-Connect workshop in Gangtok

Aug 24, 2018

Kerala Floods

NASA video shows Kerala floods intensified by heavy clouds over Western Ghats

Aug 24, 2018