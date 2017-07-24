Thursday, February 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft files patents for "Surface Phones", confirming it is working on new handheld devices

Microsoft patent talks about a bendable smartphone with antenna, battery, SIM card holders and screen connectors split over a hinge.


Indo-Asian News ServiceFeb 12, 2020 11:53:00 IST

Even though Microsoft has reported a fall in Surface PC line and Windows phones revenues, the Redmond-based tech giant is aiming for new devices called "Surface Phones" and has made its patent public. According to a report in Forbes on 24 July, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has confirmed that Microsoft will "make more phones, but they will not look like phones that are there today."

Earlier this year, Nadella declared that 2017 would see Microsoft launch the ultimate mobile device saying, "We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device."

On 21 July, Microsoft reported that the Windows Surface revenue decreased two percent mainly due to product lifecycle transitions. Phone revenues were effectively zero as with the previous quarter. Even after these results, the company has now published patent on smartphones.

Titled 'Wireless Communications Device', the patent talks about a bendable smartphone with antenna, battery, SIM card holders and screen connectors split over a hinge to create a dual-winged device.  On the consumer side of things, Microsoft will continue to build up its cloud based activities that drove exponential growth and helped it report much better profits than expected for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, which ended on 30 June.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

InMyOpinion

Arvind Krishna as IBM CEO: Before we celebrate this as India's achievement, time to ask why talent leaves the country

Feb 02, 2020
Arvind Krishna as IBM CEO: Before we celebrate this as India's achievement, time to ask why talent leaves the country
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India later this month; might meet PM Modi as well

Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India later this month; might meet PM Modi as well

Feb 13, 2020
Microsoft posted Q4 2019 revenue at $36.9 billion; Office 365 subscription grew to 37.2 million

Microsoft

Microsoft posted Q4 2019 revenue at $36.9 billion; Office 365 subscription grew to 37.2 million

Jan 30, 2020
Microsoft boss Satya Nadella plans to visit India later this month; likely to meet Narendra Modi, senior industry leaders

NewsTracker

Microsoft boss Satya Nadella plans to visit India later this month; likely to meet Narendra Modi, senior industry leaders

Feb 13, 2020
Facebook daily active users rose to 1.66 billion in Q4 2019, reports slowest-ever growth at 25 percent

Facebook

Facebook daily active users rose to 1.66 billion in Q4 2019, reports slowest-ever growth at 25 percent

Jan 30, 2020
Fiscal deficit hits 132% of Budget Estimate for 2019-2020 at Rs 9.32 lakh crore till December end

NewsTracker

Fiscal deficit hits 132% of Budget Estimate for 2019-2020 at Rs 9.32 lakh crore till December end

Jan 31, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020