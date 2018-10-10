Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 10 October, 2018 08:14 IST

Microsoft expands Azure cloud service to rival Amazon for $10 bn Pentagon deal

Google dropped out saying the company’s new ethical guidelines do not align with the project.

Microsoft Corp said on 9 October its expanded Azure cloud service to help government clients save data on their own servers would be available by the end of the first quarter of 2019, as it battles with Amazon.com for a $10 billion Pentagon contract.

The two companies are left in the fray for the lucrative contract after Alphabet Inc’s Google dropped out on 8 October, saying the company’s new ethical guidelines do not align with the project.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Pentagon’s JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, cloud computing solution contract is part of the Department of Defense’s efforts to modernize its IT infrastructure.

The expanded Azure Government Secret cloud service will make Microsoft “a strong option for the JEDI contract,” said Julia White, corporate vice president of Microsoft Azure, adding that the company is capable of meeting the highest classification requirement for handling “top secret US classified data”.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review

also see

Google

Google to no longer bid for $10 billion cloud computing Pentagon data deal

Oct 09, 2018

Microsoft Cortana

Microsoft launches Cortana Skills Kit for development of custom voice apps

Sep 25, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft's machine learning engine Infer.NET framework is now open source

Oct 07, 2018

Project xCloud

Microsoft Project xCloud: Your next game console could be in the cloud

Oct 09, 2018

Google

Google to acknowledge its mistake on privacy issues in a written testimony

Sep 26, 2018

Facebook

Facebook's brand value declines, falls to ninth position globally: Report

Oct 04, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018