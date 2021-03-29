Monday, March 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities affected banking, finance sectors the most: Report

The Check Point Research report revealed that 32 firms globally were targeted via these vulnerabilities.


tech2 News StaffMar 29, 2021 11:38:33 IST

Microsoft recently announced there were some vulnerabilities in the Exchange software that were being exploited by cybercriminals. Soon after, the company released emergency patches for Exchange Server 2019, Server 2016 and Server 2013. In addition to this, Microsoft rolled out a handful of mitigation tools and updated Microsoft Defender Antivirus to combat such vulnerabilities. The Check Point Research report revealed 32 firms worldwide were targeted via these vulnerabilities.

Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities affected banking, finance sectors the most: Report

Microsoft has acknowledged that patching a system does not necessarily cut off an attacker's access to any particular account.

Further, researchers revealed the banking and finance sectors were the worst hit, with 28 percent of the total hacks directed at them. Following these are the government and military sector with 16 percent, manufacturing with 12.5 percent and the insurance and legal sector with 9.5 percent.

Microsoft has acknowledged that patching a system does not necessarily cut off an attacker's access to any particular account. In a statement, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "The Exchange security update is still the most comprehensive way to protect your servers from these attacks and others fixed in earlier releases. This interim mitigation is designed to help protect customers while they take the time to implement the latest Exchange Cumulative Update for their version of Exchange."

According to the Microsoft 365 Defender Threat Intelligence Team, "Many of the compromised systems have not yet received a secondary action, such as human-operated ransomware attacks or data exfiltration, indicating attackers could be establishing and keeping their access for potential later actions."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft

Number of exploit attempts increased 6x after Microsoft's revelation of four zero-day vulnerabilities: Report

Mar 15, 2021
Number of exploit attempts increased 6x after Microsoft's revelation of four zero-day vulnerabilities: Report
Microsoft is reportedly acquiring Discord, a chat app for gamers, for over $10 billion

Microsoft

Microsoft is reportedly acquiring Discord, a chat app for gamers, for over $10 billion

Mar 23, 2021
Microsoft to start bringing works back to it global headquarters starting 29 March

Microsoft

Microsoft to start bringing works back to it global headquarters starting 29 March

Mar 24, 2021
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 may launch later in 2021; expected to feature improved camera, 5G compatibility

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 may launch later in 2021; expected to feature improved camera, 5G compatibility

Mar 15, 2021
Dell, Microsoft, Google and other tech firms join initiative to tackle the e-waste problems

E-waste

Dell, Microsoft, Google and other tech firms join initiative to tackle the e-waste problems

Mar 19, 2021
ID@Xbox, twitchgaming Showcase: Art of the Rally, Backbone, 20 other indie games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass

ID@Xbox, twitchgaming Showcase: Art of the Rally, Backbone, 20 other indie games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Mar 29, 2021

science

Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Space Race

Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Mar 29, 2021
Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Insects

Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Mar 29, 2021
Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Climate Control

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Mar 26, 2021
Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021