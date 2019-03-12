tech2 News Staff

Hindustan Unilever-owned detergent brand Surf Excel's latest television advertisement on Holi has not gone down very well with a certain section of people.

After blowing off steam on social media platforms for days, some of them have now found an unlikely platform to voice their displeasure — Google Play and the victim? Microsoft Excel.

The reason why Microsoft's spreadsheet app is being picked on here is only because a lot of people feel Surf Excel and Microsoft Excel sound alike. A few users also appear to be confused between the two brands because of the word 'Excel' being present in both.

Following the confused bunch, a number of people who are aware of the fact that the two brands are completely unrelated have also rated the app one star, just because they can.

However, there were a few sensible netizens as well who decided to come out and make amends by rating the app 5 stars. Some even took the effort of explaining to people how the two brands were absolutely unrelated.

This, however, isn't the first time an app has been picked on by Indian users, seeing their rating go down drastically. We have seen apps like Snapchat and Snapdeal fall prey to angry internet users misplacing their resentment.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.