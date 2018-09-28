Friday, September 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 28 September, 2018 13:51 IST

Microsoft ends support for Skype Classic in November as it focuses on Skype 8

Support for Skype versions 7, and below will end on 1 November 2018 on desktop devices.

Microsoft has decided to put an end to 'Skype 7.0—Classic' version in November and will focus on improving 'Skype 8' with better features based on user feedback.

"Support for 'Skype versions 7', and below will end on 1 November 2018 on desktop devices and 15 November 2018 on mobile and tablet devices," the company wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.

A web camera is seen in front of a Skype logo in this photo illustration taken in Zenica, May 26, 2015. Online communication service Skype has been summoned to appear in court in Belgium after refusing to pass on customer data to aid a criminal investigation, a court spokesman said. A court in Mechelen, just north of Brussels, had asked for data from messages and calls exchanged on Microsoft-owned Skype, arguing that telecom operators in the country were required to do so. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - GF10000107714

A web camera is seen in front of a Skype logo in this photo illustration taken in Zenica, May 26, 2015. Reuters.

The company would, however, allow users to use the older versions, while giving them time to shift to newer Skype updates.

"We're continuing to work on your most requested features. Recently, we launched call recording and have started to roll out the ability to search within a conversation. You'll soon be able to add phone numbers to existing contacts, have more control over your availability status, and more," the post added.

Earlier in September, Microsoft redesigned Skype's interface for both mobile and desktop, simplifying its voice calling, video chatting and messaging features.

The video-and-voice app also rolled out end-to-end encryption for private conversations on the platform.

It is not clear how long 'Skype Classic' would continue operating after the company ceases supporting it.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

also see

Microsoft Cortana

Microsoft launches Cortana Skills Kit for development of custom voice apps

Sep 25, 2018

Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard app is now available for download for iOS and Web users

Sep 26, 2018

Microsoft

EU antitrust ruling on 19 October to determine GitHub's acquisition by Microsoft

Sep 17, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft contributes $40 million to enable use of AI for humanitarian causes

Sep 25, 2018

Xbox support

Microsoft partners with Razer to launch keyboard and mouse support for Xbox One

Sep 26, 2018

Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot, Auto, Sub and 10 new products announced to expand Alexa ecosystem

Sep 21, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018