  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft employees demand it to drop $480 million contract with the US Army

Microsoft won a contract in November to supply the Army with at least 2,500 prototypes of AR headsets.

Reuters Feb 23, 2019 11:28:34 IST

Some Microsoft Corp employees on 23 February demanded that the company cancel a $480 million hardware contract to supply the US Army, with 94 workers signing a petition calling on the company to stop developing “any and all weapons technologies.”

The organizing effort, described to Reuters by three Microsoft workers, offers the latest example in the last year of tech employees protesting cooperation with governments on emerging technologies.

Microsoft won a contract in November to supply the Army with at least 2,500 prototypes of augmented reality headsets, which digitally display contextual information in front of a user’s eyes. The government has said the devices would be used on the battlefield and in training to improve soldiers “lethality, mobility and situational awareness.”

Microsoft adds NewsGuard to its mobile Edge browser to fight fake news. Image: Reuters

Microsoft adds NewsGuard to its mobile Edge browser to fight fake news. Image: Reuters

In the petition to Microsoft executives, posted on Twitter, the workers said they “did not sign up to develop weapons, and we demand a say in how our work is used.” They called on the company to develop “a public-facing acceptable use policy” for its technology and an external review board to publicly enforce it.

Microsoft said in a statement that it always appreciates employee feedback. It also referred to an October blog post by its president, Brad Smith, in which he said the company remained committed to assisting the military and would advocate for laws to ensure responsible use of new technologies.

The US Army did not provide immediate comment.

 

