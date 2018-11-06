Tuesday, November 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 06 November, 2018 12:08 IST

Microsoft doesn't use customers' personal data for profit: Satya Nadella

Microsoft bought for $26 billion, has over 560 million users and Bing is the number 3 search engine globally.

In an apparent jibe against rivals Google and Facebook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said the company doesn't use customers' personal data for profit unlike some other firms.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris. Reuters

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris. Reuters

In an interview with The Times on Monday, Nadella said the company "had chosen not to squeeze the last drop of revenue from the troves of user data on its Bing search engine and the Linkedin social network, which it bought in 2016".

LinkedIn, which Microsoft bought for $26 billion, has over 560 million users and Bing is the number 3 search engine globally.

"We don't want to overmonetise. If anything, one of the things we've done is to is to make sure that the utility is maximised for the users," Nadella was quoted as saying.

Nadella's comments "draw a sharp divide between Microsoft and other large American technology companies, which have been criticised for abusing the personal information of their users".

At a Microsoft event in London last week, Nadella called on technology companies to defend users' privacy as human right, urging firms and governments to collectively work together to protect the most vulnerable section in society.

Nadella applauded the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as first step towards securing data privacy.

"All of us will have to think about the digital experiences we create to treat privacy as a human right," Nadella was quoted as saying.

"GDPR as a piece of legislation, a piece of regulation is a great start and we've done a lot of hard work to become compliant with GDPR."

Amid increasing data breaches, tech giants are busy deliberating on how to ensure privacy and security for the users.

"Customers must be in control of their data. It is our collective responsibility to keep the data safe," the Microsoft CEO had emphasised in May.

"We have the responsibility to ensure that the new-age technology is empowering everyone, creating equitable growth for all while creating employment on the global scale."

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution

also see

GDPR

Apple CEO Tim Cook expected to back Europe's GDPR at Brussels privacy event

Oct 24, 2018

data privacy

Tim Cook says user data is being weaponised with military efficiency by companies

Oct 24, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft to comply with the data localisation requests from all countries

Oct 26, 2018

Brexit

Facebook, Microsoft meet with UK government over impact of a no-deal Brexit

Oct 25, 2018

Data collection

90 percent of all free Android apps on Play Store share user data with Google

Oct 29, 2018

Facebook

Facebook is working towards expanding in Washington right next to Microsoft

Oct 31, 2018

science

Wind Energy

Wind farms are a growing threat to predatory birds and balance in ecosystem: Study

Nov 06, 2018

Environment

Bitcoin mining uses as much energy as the entire country of Denmark: Study

Nov 06, 2018

Breakthrough Science

Bengaluru student wins Breakthrough Science prize totalling Rs 2.9 Crore

Nov 05, 2018

Water from Air

Machine that makes drinking water out of thin air gains popularity worldwide

Nov 05, 2018