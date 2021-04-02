FP Trending

Microsoft has discontinued its Cortana app for both iOS and Android users. Through its blogpost, the US-based company said that the content created on the application will no longer function after March 2021. The data, including reminders, tasks and lists, will be synced on ‘Microsoft To Do’ app. One can download the application for free on Android and iOS devices. The blogpost added that Cortana continues to function on Windows.

The official statement, “As of 31 March 2021, the Cortana content you created–such as reminders and lists–will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app, but can still be accessed through Cortana in Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app, which you can download to your phone for free.“

The initial announcement was made in the month of July. Back then, the company had stated that it is planning to shift its focus towards “transformational AI-powered assistant experience in Microsoft 365.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft has confirmed that they will be rolling out updates for Cortana on Windows. In the recent update, users will be able to experience a different side of Cortana all together. It comes with a chat-based UI that will help users interact with Cortana via voice commands or keypads.