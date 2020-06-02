Tuesday, June 02, 2020Back to
Microsoft confirms Windows 10 update has issues like difficulty connecting with more than one bluetooth devices

Windows 10 users may encounter incompatibility issues with certain versions of Nvidia display adapter drivers.


FP TrendingJun 02, 2020 17:18:46 IST

Microsoft has confirmed that its new Windows 10 update, which was rolled out last month, has some critical issues. The company has started working on fixing the problem.

The OS maker on its support page has revealed that devices with affected Conexant ISST audio drivers might receive an error or have issues with Windows 10, version 2004.

Users having Windows 10 devices with certain Realtek drivers may face difficulty connecting to more than one Bluetooth device.

Microsoft confirms Windows 10 update has issues like difficulty connecting with more than one bluetooth devices

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has “found incompatibility issues when using a monitor with Variable refresh rate (VRR) plugged into an Intel integrated graphics processing unit (iGPU) display adapter and Windows 10.

Users may encounter incompatibility issues with certain versions of Nvidia display adapter drivers. “Windows 10 devices with affected Nvidia display driver versions might receive a stop error with a blue screen or other issues during or after installing the update,” said the company.

According to a report in Forbes, apart from the incompatibilities with Nvidia display drivers, other high profile issuers include those with Conexant and Synaptics audio drivers, broken mouse control, plugging and unplugging Thunderbolt docks, broken variable refresh rates with Intel graphics difficulty connecting to multiple Bluetooth device and issues with unexpected restarts with certain network adapters.

Some apps and games that use GameInput Redistributable and Windows 10 update might lose mouse input.

If an affected version of aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys is present in the driver, then Windows 10 might fail to install or start after updating.

Apart from these issues, the Windows 10 update offers a number of changes and features to give an all-new experience to users on laptops and desktops.

The updated version comes with a Specialised Display feature that enables the screen to be dedicated to a specific purpose.

The digital assistant now provides an improved chat-based interface. Users can speak or type to get a response from the assistant.

Microsoft has added four new quick web searches to find home weather, top news, today in history, and new movies.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


