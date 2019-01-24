Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella welcomes regulation on facial recognition technology

Satya Nadella said there is no discrimination now between right and wrong use of the technology.

Reuters Jan 24, 2019 21:59:02 IST

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said on Thursday that with the growth of facial recognition technology, he would "welcome regulation that will help the marketplace not be a race to the bottom."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Image: Reuters

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Image: Reuters

Nadella said there is no discrimination now between right and wrong use of the technology, which has drawn concern from civil liberties groups about surveillance and violation of privacy.

Microsoft has "principles to build it and make sure (there are) fair and robust uses of the technology," Nadella said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019
Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019

Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019
Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019

Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019
Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

also see

Microsoft

Microsoft's Cortana to no longer compete with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Jan 19, 2019

Windows Phone

Microsoft to end support for Windows 10 Mobile as focus shifts to Android and iOS

Jan 21, 2019

paytm

Paytm announced at Davos 2019 that it may enter few more markets this year

Jan 24, 2019

NewsTracker

India 4th most attractive investment market for global CEOs, most buoyant territory in terms of revenue confidence: Report

Jan 22, 2019

NewsTracker

WEF 2019 summit: Shinzo Abe seeks rebuilding of trust in global trade systems; asks India, Europe and US to give WTO new life

Jan 24, 2019

NewsTracker

World failed to eliminate tax havens post 2008 financial crisis: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez

Jan 24, 2019

science

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019

Basic Income

India is attempting the biggest universal basic income experiment in history

Jan 23, 2019