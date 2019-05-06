19:57 (IST)
Microsoft Build 2019 keynote speech
The first keynote from the Microsoft Build 2019 Developer Conference begins at 8.30 pm IST with the Imagine Cup World Championship.
tech2 News StaffMay 06, 2019 19:50:08 IST
All the latest updates and announcements from Microsoft's annual developer conference.
Microsoft will soon be kicking off its Build 2019 developer conference. While there are hardly any consumer-centric announcements at this conference, it does offer a vision of what’s coming up at the company.
This year, the software giant has big plans for its Azure Cloud services considering it’s taking up a major portion of the sessions throughout the conference. There will be new AI services based on Azure that should make it easier for developers to build AI applications. Another interesting development around Azure was the Azure Blockchain Service that we will hopefully get to know more about at the conference.
Since the HoloLens 2’s announcement at the Mobile World Congress this year, we expect Microsoft to shed some more light and give us updates about the roadmap of the mixed-reality device. Although Windows is an integral part of its product line-up, this year the operating system seems to be laying low without any major advancements coming up. Finally, coming to Xbox, we are looking forward to the company talk about its own cloud gaming service. The most recent update to its gaming service has been the all digital version of the Xbox in the Xbox One S. With Google Stadia’s recent announcement, we expect Microsoft to unveil something about its xCloud game-streaming technology.
