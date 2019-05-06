Monday, May 06, 2019Back to
Microsoft Build Developer Conference 2019 Highlights: Edge browser innovations, conversational Cortana and more

tech2 News StaffMay 06, 2019 22:54:35 IST

Microsoft announced several updates to its Azure services, Cortana, Edge browser and more.

Microsoft will soon be kicking off its Build 2019 developer conference. While there are hardly any consumer-centric announcements at this conference, it does offer a vision of what’s coming up at the company.

This year, the software giant has big plans for its Azure Cloud services considering it’s taking up a major portion of the sessions throughout the conference. There will be new AI services based on Azure that should make it easier for developers to build AI applications. Another interesting development around Azure was the Azure Blockchain Service that we will hopefully get to know more about at the conference.

Microsoft Build 2019.

Since the HoloLens 2’s announcement at the Mobile World Congress this year, we expect Microsoft to shed some more light and give us updates about the roadmap of the mixed-reality device. Although Windows is an integral part of its product line-up, this year the operating system seems to be laying low without any major advancements coming up. Finally, coming to Xbox, we are looking forward to the company talk about its own cloud gaming service. The most recent update to its gaming service has been the all digital version of the Xbox in the Xbox One S. With Google Stadia’s recent announcement, we expect Microsoft to unveil something about its xCloud game-streaming technology.

  • 22:48 (IST)

    Minecraft in AR?

    Without saying a word, Microsoft ended the Vision keynote at the Build 2019 developer conference with a short video that shows an augmented reality version of Minecraft. It also mentions a date of 17 May and we are guessing the game will be announced on that day.

  • 22:40 (IST)

    Microsoft gaming

    Many developers and studios are building games and experiences for Console, PC and mobile using the Microsoft Game Stack.

  • 22:22 (IST)

    Microsoft Edge browser

    Collections allows you to create quick buying lists to compare different products and all of them can be exported to a clean Excel sheet seamlessly.

  • 22:19 (IST)

    Microsoft Edge browser

    Edge browser will be getting enhanced privacy and security features to block tracking from websites across different levels.

  • 22:15 (IST)

    Updates to Edge browser

    The next Edge is based on the Chromium-engine and it's cross-platform. Privacy and security are important where the end-user gets full control. Microsoft wants to bring collaboration to boost productivity.

  • 22:10 (IST)

    Superpowerd digital assisstant

    Microsoft's demo of the updates coming to Cortana feels like what a digital assisstant actually should be like.

  • 22:07 (IST)

    Cortana's conversational skills

    Microsoft's digital assisstant is getting improvements where it will be multi-turn, and multi-domain and multi-agent to expand its capabilities.

  • 21:52 (IST)

    Mixed reality at Microsoft

    Mixed reality is going to be big at Microsoft across all its services and platforms including enterprise and gaming applications.

  • 21:45 (IST)

    Azure speech service

    The new service will be able to transcribe speech during meetings with just a microphone on the device.

  • 21:30 (IST)

    Microsoft Azure platform

    25 new major updates and features are coming to the Azure platform at Build 2019.

  • 21:29 (IST)

    Microsoft Azure platform

    The entire Azure platform consists of Azure Stack, Azure Data Box Edge, Azure Kinect, HoloLens, Azure IoT and Azure Sphere.

  • 21:27 (IST)

    Microsoft Azure worldwide

    Microsoft has 54 Azure regions worldwide with more than 90 compliance certifications.

  • 21:25 (IST)

    Microsoft Open source project

    Microsoft has collaborated for an open source project called Free and Fair for the elections.

  • 21:22 (IST)

    Microsoft Build Vision 2019 keynote

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is on stage to present the Vision keynote of Build 2019.

  • 21:20 (IST)

    Apollo 11 moon landing recreation

    A live demo of the Apollo 11 moon landing recreated using Unreal Engine on the HoloLens 2 was supposed to be demonstrated but it unfortunately crashed.

  • 21:07 (IST)

    Imagine Cup 2019 winner: EasyGlucose

    Bryan is an 18 year-old student who has a patent pending for EasyGlucose that implements a non-invasive method of detecting diabetes by using only a smartphone camera.

  • 21:01 (IST)

    Imagine Cup World Championship 2019 results

    First place: EasyGlucose
    Second place: Caeli
    Third place: Finderr

    All the students attending Imagine Cup carry home a brand new Microsoft Surface Go.

  • 20:52 (IST)

    EasyGlucose at Imagine Cup 2019

    EasyGlucose already has a patent pending that uses machine learning and other services on the Microsoft Azure platform.

  • 20:51 (IST)

    Team EasyGlucose at Imagine Cup 2019

    EasyGlucose detects and monitors glucose levels easily using just the images of your eyes.

  • 20:43 (IST)

    Team Caeli at the Imagine Cup 2019

    The Caeli mask and nebuliser makes use of Microsoft's Azure platform, complete with mobile app support.

  • 20:40 (IST)

    Team Caeli at the Imagine Cup 2019

    The team from India has created a smart automated Anti-Pollution and Drug delivery mask for patients suffering from asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions.

  • 20:36 (IST)

    Imagine Cup World Championship 2019

    Team Caeli is representing India at the finals of the Imagine Cup World Championship 2019.

  • 19:57 (IST)

    Microsoft Build 2019 keynote speech

    The first keynote from the Microsoft Build 2019 Developer Conference begins at 8.30 pm IST with the Imagine Cup World Championship.

