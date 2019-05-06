22:48 (IST)
Minecraft in AR?
Without saying a word, Microsoft ended the Vision keynote at the Build 2019 developer conference with a short video that shows an augmented reality version of Minecraft. It also mentions a date of 17 May and we are guessing the game will be announced on that day.
22:40 (IST)
Microsoft gaming
Many developers and studios are building games and experiences for Console, PC and mobile using the Microsoft Game Stack.
22:22 (IST)
Microsoft Edge browser
Collections allows you to create quick buying lists to compare different products and all of them can be exported to a clean Excel sheet seamlessly.
22:19 (IST)
Microsoft Edge browser
Edge browser will be getting enhanced privacy and security features to block tracking from websites across different levels.
22:15 (IST)
Updates to Edge browser
The next Edge is based on the Chromium-engine and it's cross-platform. Privacy and security are important where the end-user gets full control. Microsoft wants to bring collaboration to boost productivity.
22:10 (IST)
Superpowerd digital assisstant
Microsoft's demo of the updates coming to Cortana feels like what a digital assisstant actually should be like.
22:07 (IST)
Cortana's conversational skills
Microsoft's digital assisstant is getting improvements where it will be multi-turn, and multi-domain and multi-agent to expand its capabilities.
21:52 (IST)
Mixed reality at Microsoft
Mixed reality is going to be big at Microsoft across all its services and platforms including enterprise and gaming applications.
21:45 (IST)
Azure speech service
The new service will be able to transcribe speech during meetings with just a microphone on the device.
21:30 (IST)
Microsoft Azure platform
25 new major updates and features are coming to the Azure platform at Build 2019.
21:29 (IST)
Microsoft Azure platform
The entire Azure platform consists of Azure Stack, Azure Data Box Edge, Azure Kinect, HoloLens, Azure IoT and Azure Sphere.
21:27 (IST)
Microsoft Azure worldwide
Microsoft has 54 Azure regions worldwide with more than 90 compliance certifications.
21:25 (IST)
Microsoft Open source project
Microsoft has collaborated for an open source project called Free and Fair for the elections.
21:22 (IST)
Microsoft Build Vision 2019 keynote
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is on stage to present the Vision keynote of Build 2019.
21:20 (IST)
Apollo 11 moon landing recreation
A live demo of the Apollo 11 moon landing recreated using Unreal Engine on the HoloLens 2 was supposed to be demonstrated but it unfortunately crashed.
21:07 (IST)
Imagine Cup 2019 winner: EasyGlucose
Bryan is an 18 year-old student who has a patent pending for EasyGlucose that implements a non-invasive method of detecting diabetes by using only a smartphone camera.
21:01 (IST)
Imagine Cup World Championship 2019 results
First place: EasyGlucose
Second place: Caeli
Third place: Finderr
All the students attending Imagine Cup carry home a brand new Microsoft Surface Go.
20:52 (IST)
EasyGlucose at Imagine Cup 2019
EasyGlucose already has a patent pending that uses machine learning and other services on the Microsoft Azure platform.
20:51 (IST)
Team EasyGlucose at Imagine Cup 2019
EasyGlucose detects and monitors glucose levels easily using just the images of your eyes.
20:43 (IST)
Team Caeli at the Imagine Cup 2019
The Caeli mask and nebuliser makes use of Microsoft's Azure platform, complete with mobile app support.
20:40 (IST)
Team Caeli at the Imagine Cup 2019
The team from India has created a smart automated Anti-Pollution and Drug delivery mask for patients suffering from asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions.
20:36 (IST)
Imagine Cup World Championship 2019
Team Caeli is representing India at the finals of the Imagine Cup World Championship 2019.
19:57 (IST)
Microsoft Build 2019 keynote speech
The first keynote from the Microsoft Build 2019 Developer Conference begins at 8.30 pm IST with the Imagine Cup World Championship.
