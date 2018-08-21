Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 21 August, 2018 17:06 IST

Microsoft brings end-to-end encryption for private conversations on Skype: Report

The feature comes is now available for all users on Skype on iOS, Android, Linux, Mac and Windows.

Microsoft has reportedly rolled out end-to-end encryption for private conversations on Skype that would ensure that the chat content between two people is hidden in both, the chat list and the notifications.

This feature comes after months of testing and is now available for all users on Skype iOS, Android, Linux, Mac and Windows, tech website MSPoweruser reported late on Monday.

Microsoft was yet to confirm the development.

The new encryption feature could be activated from a "New Private Conversation" option that is now part of the "Compose" menu or from the recipient's profile.

Representational Image

Users could participate in only one private conversation from a single device at a time and on switching the conversation to other devices, the messages they send and receive would be tied to the device they would be using at the time, the report added.

In January, Microsoft said they would offer the encryption feature for audio calls, text messaging and image, audio and video file transmissions.

Except for making the communication channel secure, end-to-end encryption also ensures that messages stored on servers could only be read by those involved in the communications.

