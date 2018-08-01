Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 01 August, 2018 20:42 IST

Microsoft begins rolling out test version of Your Phone app on Windows 10

The test app has rolled out for 'Insiders with Android' testing devices first.

Microsoft has released the test version of its 'Your Phone' app for Windows 10 that is being designed to mirror a phone straight to desktop, with texts, photos, and notifications.

The test app has rolled out for 'Insiders with Android' testing devices first. "Need to add a photo to your presentation? Want to spruce up that selfie with some Windows Ink action? Just 'drag and drop,'" Dona Sarkar, Head of the Windows Insider Programme and Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Programme Manager at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The 'Your Phone' app will be compatible with Android 7.0 and above and Microsoft is also planning to extend this same feature to iPhone users in the future.

"For iPhone users, surf the web on your phone, then send the webpage instantly to your computer to pick up where you left off to continue what you're doingread, watch, or browse with all the benefits of a bigger screen," wrote Sarkar and LeBlanc.

"You will receive an app from Microsoft which you must download to your mobile phone and follow the setup prompts," the post added.

The app is being tested as part of Microsoft's next Windows 10 update, codenamed 'Redstone 5' which is expected to be available by October. The software maker first unveiled the app back at the company's Build developer conference in May.

Additionally, the tech giant is also working on narrator improvements, fixes for the PC, keyboard command changes and more.

