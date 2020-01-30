Thursday, January 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft beats second-quarter revenue estimates on cloud growth

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by strength in its cloud computing platform Azure, sending its shares up 2%. Revenue in the company's intelligent cloud segment, which includes Azure, rose 27% to $11.9 billion (9.1 billion pounds) in the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $11.40 billion.


ReutersJan 30, 2020 04:16:36 IST

Microsoft beats second-quarter revenue estimates on cloud growth

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by strength in its cloud computing platform Azure, sending its shares up 2%.

Revenue in the company's intelligent cloud segment, which includes Azure, rose 27% to $11.9 billion (9.1 billion pounds) in the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $11.40 billion.

Microsoft faces intense competition from Amazon.com Inc's AWS for share in the cloud infrastructure market, as more companies look to shift their computing work to data centers managed by cloud providers.

Amazon Web Services dominates the market with 32.6% share followed by Azure that holds about 17% share, according to data from research firm Canalys.

Azure, which has been reporting slowing growth since last year, posted quarter-over-quarter growth of 62% in the second quarter versus 59% in the first quarter.

Revenue from its personal computing division, its largest by sales, rose 2% to $13.2 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $12.84 billion. The unit includes Windows software, Xbox gaming consoles, online search advertising and Surface personal computers. The tech giant's total revenue rose 13.7% to $36.91 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimates of $35.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $11.65 billion, or $1.51 per share, from $8.42 billion, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/313nsSh)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.32 per share.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal - Mnuchin

Jan 15, 2020
U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal - Mnuchin
Boeing MAX return will bring aviation turbulence - IBA

Newstracker

Boeing MAX return will bring aviation turbulence - IBA

Jan 15, 2020
Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal

Newstracker

Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal

Jan 15, 2020
Trump administration moves closer to rolling back U.S. vehicle fuel economy increases

Newstracker

Trump administration moves closer to rolling back U.S. vehicle fuel economy increases

Jan 15, 2020
U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday - Mnuchin

Newstracker

U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday - Mnuchin

Jan 15, 2020
F-35 logistics system to be reinvented and renamed, official says

Newstracker

F-35 logistics system to be reinvented and renamed, official says

Jan 15, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019