Friday, January 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Artemis is a tool that scans chats to detect online sexual predators

Microsoft says will be sharing the tool with nonprofit organizations and other gaming and messaging service developers.


tech2 News StaffJan 10, 2020 15:39:22 IST

Microsoft has developed a technique to detect online predators who try to groom children for sexual purposes using the chat function in multiplayer video games.

In a blog post on Thursday, Microsoft has announced that it will be sharing the tool with nonprofit organizations and other gaming and messaging service developers.

Nicknamed “Project Artemis,” the tool automatically scans text-based conversations and rates them on the probability that a user might be to trying sexually exploit children.

Microsoft Artemis is a tool that scans chats to detect online sexual predators

Microsoft logo. Representational image.

"Building off the Microsoft patent, the technique is applied to historical text-based chat conversations. It evaluates and “rates” conversation characteristics and assigns an overall probability rating. This rating can then be used as a determiner, set by individual companies implementing the technique, as to when a flagged conversation should be sent to human moderators for review," Microsoft writes in its blog.

Human moderators are then able to review flagged conversations to determine if they should report them to law enforcement.

An engineering team led by Dartmouth College digital forensics expert Hany Farid developed the technique. Microsoft worked with Farid and the makers of messaging services like Kik and the popular game Roblox.

Microsoft says, beginning 10 January 2020, licensing and adoption of the technique will be handled by Thorn. Companies and services wanting to test and adopt the technique can contact Thorn.

With inputs from Associated Press

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Breast cancer

Artificial intelligence from Google is performing at par with doctors in identifying breast cancer on mammograms

Jan 02, 2020
Artificial intelligence from Google is performing at par with doctors in identifying breast cancer on mammograms
US limiting export of AI software to keep sensitive technology out of rival's hands

AI

US limiting export of AI software to keep sensitive technology out of rival's hands

Jan 04, 2020
Samsung to announce its Neon artificial intelligence project at CES 2020

Neon

Samsung to announce its Neon artificial intelligence project at CES 2020

Dec 26, 2019
From rejection to the bourses: How Jaspreet Singh is readying his SaaS startup Druva for an IPO

Druva

From rejection to the bourses: How Jaspreet Singh is readying his SaaS startup Druva for an IPO

Dec 30, 2019
Tata group stronger, more resilient and future ready; moving 'decisively' on financial fitness: Chandrasekaran to employees

NewsTracker

Tata group stronger, more resilient and future ready; moving 'decisively' on financial fitness: Chandrasekaran to employees

Dec 31, 2019
India Science Festival 2020 promises AI-art, levitating objects with your brain, interactions with international scientists

ISF 2020

India Science Festival 2020 promises AI-art, levitating objects with your brain, interactions with international scientists

Dec 28, 2019

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019