Microsoft announces Windows 365 cloud service availability, pricing: All you need to know

There are two versions of Windows 365 that will be available - Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise.


FP TrendingAug 03, 2021 16:54:02 IST

Microsoft has introduced Windows in the cloud. The tech giant has announced Windows 365 cloud service to allow businesses and enterprises to gain access to Cloud PCs from any supported web browser and stream a version of Windows 10 or Windows 11. The access can be gained directly within the browser. Microsoft also listed the pricing of the Windows 365 plans for both business and enterprise users. Windows 365 went live on 2 August for subscription and access.

Microsoft Windows 365

There are two versions of Windows 365 that will be available - Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise. As per the company, Microsoft 365 will provide the Windows experience via the cloud including access to apps, data, and settings. Windows 11 can be accessed once it releases later this year.

Only business users, who won’t require a Windows PC of their own, will have access to Windows 365 this time. Cloud PCs can be configured by enterprises and businesses with up to eight CPUs, 32 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of internal storage. It supports all the lines of business apps - Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform. Microsoft has also ensured app compatibility with App Assure, a service that will help customers with 150 or more users fix app issues at no additional cost.

"Our vision for a Windows 365 Cloud PC is to deliver a new way to experience Windows through the power of the cloud—while solving both novel and traditional challenges for organisations. This new paradigm isn’t just about allowing and securing remote access. The user experience is more important than ever for attracting and retaining talent, improving productivity, and ensuring security", says Microsoft's blog post.

The monthly subscription plan for each user starts at $20 (approximately Rs 1,500) and can go up to $158. (roughly Rs 11,700). Users can expect Windows 365 to work with all modern web browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Firefox, Apple Safari, Opera, and Vivaldi.

